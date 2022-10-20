Elon Musk “happy” to buy Twitter despite overpaying

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and chief executive of Tesla on Wednesday said he was happy to finally acquire Twitter Inc even though he is settling more for the social media company.

“Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value,” he said.

Musk prematurely announced on 14th April to buy Twitter for $54 billion and even shared his desire to add some modifications but later on 8th July backed out from the deal for which he faced legal allegations. Twitter filed a case in Delaware court. The court gave him a deadline of 28th October to resolve the deal. Till then, the equity accounts will remain closed for the employees until the case is closed with Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has already sold many Tesla shares to cover up the finances to buy Twitter but since he is overpaying, sources said he is selling more Tesla shares to raise the fund. Some experts are concerned that he might have to sell more than about $3 billion in shares.

After all this, Tesla Investors are in a great dilemma as they might have to sell more shares to cover up the deal price which will ultimately lower the shares.

However, Musk seemed to be relaxed as in a conference call he sounded convinced about the market value of Tesla.

“Tesla, with a market cap now under $700 billion, could be worth more than the combined value of Apple Inc’s $2.3 trillion and oil producer Saudi Aramco’s $2.1 trillion”, he said.

Also, on Wednesday, the CEO of SpaceX, and

Neuralink and Boring Company declared that Elon Musk has no plan of merging Twitter with them.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been prospering every year as it reported its third-quarter profit which made twice as much from a year ago and was increased by higher vehicle sales.

A net income of around $3.29 billion was received from July to September by the Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker. This year Tesla has delivered a total of 908,573 vehicles so far. Tesla needs to sell 27,427 more to beat last year’s record of 936,000 vehicles. But to increase sales, it will still need to sell more than 490,000 vehicles.