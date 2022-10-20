Robocop Returning to Consoles for the First Time Since 2003 

Robocop is one of those franchises that have always been around, but interest in it has waxed and waned over the years. It’s certainly not as well-known now as it was in 1987 after the first picture from Paul Verhoeven was released. It could be set to return to the mainstream soon, though, as there will be a brand-new console game in 2023.

Robocop: Rogue City is an upcoming shooter for consoles, and it will feature original actor Peter Weller in the starring role. If the game is a success, it could lead the franchise to return in full force with new movies and television offerings.

Robocop Has Been Prevalent Throughout the Gaming Industry

There have been plenty of Robocop games over the years, giving gamers a lot of choices when it comes to platforms and playing styles. There’s no doubt that the concept of a robotic crime fighter is one that appeals to players. However, because there haven’t been any successful Hollywood blockbusters about Robocop in recent times, it has fallen out of the mainstream. Many of the options around now are designed to appeal to nostalgia-seeking players.

A good example of this is the Robocop slot game. The slots market is designed to appeal to people who are in their 30s to 50s, and this is the audience who would have seen Robocop when it was first released. Online casino

operators know the title has mass appeal, which is why 888casino lists it on its home page. The site is one of the top no deposit bonus casino sites out there, recommended for its £88 bonus for new players. There’s no code required either – players simply have to click the link to join. It’s important to note, however, that there are wagering requirements. Sites like this hook players through offers, but it’s also crucial to provide top games like Robocop.

Robocop: Rogue City set for Release in 2023

Robocop: Rogue City has been touted for some time, and a trailer was released as part of NACON Connect in 2021. This served to add fuel to the hype surrounding the title, and players can’t wait to see what’s in store

for them when the full version is released next year. It’s a shooter game in which players take on the role of the title character and battle at the cutting edge of future law enforcement.

The new offering is developed by Polish developer Teyon and will be published by Nacon. It’s set for release

on PC and consoles and will take advantage of the superior graphics available on today’s devices. The last time a title in the franchise was released for the same platforms was in 2003, when Titus developed Robocop. This was a

first-person shooter for Microsoft Windows, the GameCube, the PlayStation2, and the Xbox.

The 2003 offering was met with unfavourable reviews from a wide variety of publications, and this could have been a huge deciding factor in console developers steering clear of the subject matter for so long afterwards. Rogue City, therefore, has a lot of pressure on it to outdo the titles that have come before and offer players a great gaming experience.

Could Spark a Return of the Franchise in the Mainstream

If Rogue City comes through and provides players with a highly enjoyable outing, it could right the wrongs of its console predecessor and spark a mass influx of Robocop-themed games in the console gaming sector. There is a lot of potential for games in the franchise’s futuristic universe, and developers may just be waiting to see if the interest is still there among players.

It could also lead to more Robocop content in film and television. There hasn’t been a Robocop movie since the José Padilha remake in 2014. However, there has been talk of bringing a fresh take on the film series with original writer Ed Neumeier announcing he was working on a sequel in 2018. There is also a Robocop prequel TV series in development, but no release date for this has been revealed yet.

It is exciting to see Robocop returning to consoles after so long, but gamers may be nervous about whether the title will be a hit or not. The whole future of the franchise could hinge on Rogue City’s success.