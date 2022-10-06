Elon musk hinted that  “X, the everything app” is coming soon

Recently, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, hinted that “X, the everything app” is coming. He clarified that his purchase of one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, Twitter, would be an accelerant to the creation of his new application, “X.” He added that this purchase could knock nearly 5 years off the project, which would be great for them.

Elon’s X- The Everything Application

As you know, Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter; he recently hinted about his new creation,” X, the everything application.” While responding to a tweet about why he wanted to buy the social media platform, Musk said that Twitter would be an accelerant to fulfill his dream of the X.com vision and would knock several years off the project, which would be great for them.

However, this was not the first time Elon mentioned his new project X.com. Two months back, when he was asked whether he would create a new social media platform if the Twitter deal did not go by his side, he replied, “X.com.”. It indicates that Elon Musk has been working on this project for a long time.

Looking over the last few tweets, some people even pointed out his obsession with the alphabet X. Firstly, X.com was an online baking system that Musk co-founded. Afterward, it merged with its competitor Confinity Incorporation and later changed its name to Paypal. It was later revealed that Musk repurchased the X.com domain from Paypal several years back.

X.com Vision

While Musk mentioned many times that “X, the everything app” is coming, he never disclosed any details about it. However, he disclosed how he wanted to rebuild Twitter with Twitter employees in June. Musk even made a comparison between Wechat and Twitter. He said there is no application like WeChat outside of China, and if he can recreate Twitter with that, it will be a great success for them.

Musk even complimented the algorithm of TikTok, suggesting that Twitter can be built in the same way and can be used to inform people about serious issues.

