Elon Musk hints super-fast ‘Starlink’ satellite internet connectivity in India by 2021

Tesla and SpaceX owner-Elon Musk has been hinting India on his entry to the country in various posts, tweets, mentions and comments. SpaceX has been working on a satellite project for a long time now and finally, the Buzz is around that the much-awaited high-speed satellite internet by the name of “Starlink” is coming to India in 2021.

Starlink is basically a network of satellites connected together in low-earth orbit which will provide super-high-speed internet service to the entire planet. Good news! Many beta users have already tested the Starlink internet speeds and many will experience it within the next few months.

Starlink has recently been gaining a lot of attention as their public testing has begun, several people on Earth are using the super-high-speed connectivity and needless to say, the company serves what it promises. While many people disbelieved in the idea, it’s success is on its way and everyone seems to be rushing to get a piece of that success.

Furthermore, an even exciting news about the Starlink beta participation was tweeted by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter saying that the beta testing will roll out to thousands of new users in the upcoming months so that maximum people can test the new SpaceX technology and provide their valuable feedback.

Many users asked Musk about the regions in which the beta testing is available and according to him, thousands of more people are soon to get invitations for public beta testing and amongst those regions, India is included. India is most likely to get the beta testing invitations by mid-2021, at least according to Musk.

Twitter being the hub that it is, an Indian user tweeted Musk asking when Starlink internet connections will be available in India, to which the tech-billionaire responded- ‘As soon as it gets regulatory approval, hopefully around middle of 2021.

Starlink has its perks and one of them is that it is 100% independent from the terrestrial infrastructure, the connected network of satellites in space will be able to provide a high-speed internet connection to locations where the internet was previously unavailable, unreliable or simply expensive.

SpaceX is speculated to launch its latest Starlink internet technology in Canada and The United States by the end of this year and after that, rapidly provide coverage to near-by global countries.

India will get to experience the heights of this new technology in the middle of 2021 and the tech industry is eagerly waiting to experience what SpaceX has to offer with Starlink.