Elon Musk Introduces a Permanent Ban Policy for Impersonation on Twitter

According to recent reports, Elon Musk has introduced a permanent ban policy for impersonation on Twitter. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About this new policy

Elon Musk’s Twitter has a new rule for everyone with an account on Twitter to follow, as he announced from his own account: “any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk said “Previously, we issued a warning before the suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.” It’s a weird update from the person who just a few days ago tweeted, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter” after taking control of the company.

About Elon Musk

Elon Musk has recently acquired Twitter and has been introducing a lot of changes ever since. Just a day before this policy came out, the lyrics of a song called ‘lollipop lagelu’ were posted from Elon Musk’s account. Later it was found out, that it was a fake account. People actually believed that he posted the lyrics because the account had the blue tick. Right after this incident, the ban policy has been introduced by the new boss.

Other than this, he has also introduced many other changes in the social media company. One of the most popular one is that in order for users to get the blue tick for their account, the users will have take out $8 from their pocket every month. Elon Musk has made the blue tick a paid feature.

About Twitter

Twiiter is a well known social media company known by everyone across this planet. It is a popular platform among people who like to post about their opinions on various issues or like giving updates. The format of the app is extremely unique as it lets people express in only limted words. The company now has a new boss, Elon Musk. He bought the company for $44 billion.

Ever since he acquired the company, the company has lost of its oldest staff because Musk decided to fire them. That includes Parag Agarwal, the CEO of the company, also getting fired.

He is trying to get the company back up and make it profitable. He is always in the news for either some spat that happened over his policies, memes, fake accounts etc. Due to such incidents, news policies and rules are being introduced in the company every next day.