Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood to feature in “the ₿ word”

Recently, a new buzz has been surging all around the crypto world about the bitcoin-focused initiative, “the B word”.

As per the latest press release, there will be a live Bitcoin conference debate featuring Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla, Square Jack Dorsey and Twitter and ARK Invest Cathie Wood.

This debate was formally confirmed after an initial Twitter thread modification, during which Dorsey urged Musk to discuss BTC with him and Musk accepted.

BREAKING – Organizers of The ₿ Word #Bitcoin conference have confirmed the event will feature a live discussion between @elonmusk, @jack and @cathiedwood pic.twitter.com/EW5WKgAlpQ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 19, 2021

what is the “B word”?

The ₿ Word is a Bitcoin-oriented campaign aimed at de-mystifying and stigmatising mainstream stories about Bitcoin, how institutions might accept it, and raising awareness about network regions that need attention.

The B word will start at 9.00 a.m. PDT on July 21, 2021, and will provide the investment community with a live experience and information library to help enlighten them about the role Bitcoin may play for institutions around the globe.

Musk got notice when he changed his Twitter organics into “#Bitcoin” in January, Tesla invested $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin in February. He stopped a Tesla policy that accepted payments from bitcoin in connection with misunderstandings about Bitcoin’s energy use in May.

It looks like this is an opportunity for Dorsey, a strong advocate for Bitcoin, to shed light on some of the complexities of Bitcoin and to lead his thoughts and remarks in a more favourable way. Dorsey appears to be a good option for this challenge as he knows extremely well and appears to have the respect of Musk.

According to the release, “The ₿ Word” will also feature presentations from Adam Jonas from the Chaincode Labs, Steve Lee from Square Crypto, Hester Peirce from the US Securities & Exchange Commission, Hong Fang from the Okcoin University, John Pfeffer from the Pfeffer Capital University, Lyn Alden from the Lyn Alden Strategy of Investment, Nic Carter from the Castle Island Ventures, Neha Narula from the Digita IMT University of Castillo.