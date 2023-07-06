Elon Musk Jet Tracker Strikes Back: Joins Rival Threads to Trolls Twitter Owner

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, is currently encountering a string of setbacks that are posing significant challenges for him. As Twitter experiences outages and imposes daily view limits, users are seeking alternative platforms.

To add to Musk’s woes, even Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), joined the fray by posting his first tweet in 11 years, delivering a scathing roast aimed at Musk.

Now, compounding the situation, the individual behind the popular ‘Elon Jet’ account has established a presence on Threads, a rival app managed by Meta. Musk has wasted no time in criticizing the app for its potential data collection practices.

Twitter’s frequent outages and limitations on daily views have prompted disillusioned users to seek alternative platforms. This exodus has undoubtedly affected Musk’s reputation and undermined his influence on Twitter.

Adding to his troubles, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, seized the opportunity to taunt Musk by reactivating his dormant Twitter account after 11 years of silence. Zuckerberg’s action served as a public rebuke to Musk’s recent Twitter tribulations.

Threads, a text-based social network operated by Instagram, has recently been released to the public.

With its emphasis on creating an open and respectful environment for conversations, the app has attracted attention from dissatisfied Twitter users who are in search of a more reliable and user-friendly alternative.

Musk, however, remains skeptical about Threads and has voiced concerns about the app’s data collection practices. His criticism highlights the competitive nature of the social media landscape and his determination to retain Twitter users.

The ‘Elon Jet’ Twitter account gained popularity by providing real-time updates on Musk’s private jet using publicly available data.

Jack Sweeney, the individual behind the account, incensed Musk with this initiative, arguing that publicly sharing this information posed security risks.

Taking advantage of the launch of Threads, Sweeney openly provoked Musk by creating an account on the rival platform and asking if he would be allowed to stay.

With over 8,300 followers on Threads, the ‘ElonMuskJet’ account has captured significant attention. Mark Zuckerberg, however, has yet to comment on the matter.

Elon Musk’s Jet Tracker Takes on Rival Threads

This clash between Musk and Sweeney is not an isolated incident. Last year, Musk offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down the ‘ElonJet’ account, but Sweeney counter-offered with $50,000.

This led to Musk promptly blocking Sweeney on Twitter. In April, as rumors circulated about Musk potentially acquiring Twitter, Sweeney confidently declared that such a move would not spell the end for ‘ElonJet.’

Instead, he shared links to the account on other platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram, further expanding its reach.

Following his acquisition of Twitter for a staggering $44 billion, Musk wasted no time in taking action. Within just two months, he suspended the ‘ElonJet’ account, citing a change in platform rules that prohibited real-time location sharing.

This move also resulted in several journalists being temporarily banned. Musk made it clear in a tweet that sharing real-time location information of anyone would lead to suspension, as it was deemed a violation of physical safety.

He extended this rule to journalists, emphasizing that they would be subject to the same restrictions.

To accommodate some flexibility, Musk specified that sharing locations with a slight delay was permissible, as it did not pose a safety concern. Thus, the ‘ElonJet’ account was reinstated on the same day with a 24-hour delay imposed on tweets.

