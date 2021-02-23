Elon Musk loses $15 billion, Jeff Bezos richest person again.

Elon Musk loses $15 billion- the days for Elon Musk to sit on the chair of the world’s richest person didn’t really last for so long after all. Tesla Inc. shares faced a surge slap of 8.6% on Monday which in turn washed away $15.2 billion from his net worth. Currently, Jeff Bezos is back on the throne again.

Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person after Tesla shares slid, wiping $15.2 billion from his net worth https://t.co/kn2ruAqwQ6 — Bloomberg (@business) February 22, 2021

Elon Musk loses $15 billion in a day after Bitcoin warning https://t.co/gMP0lwCCLQ via @TOIBusiness pic.twitter.com/ggBRfMDRG6 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) February 23, 2021

Jeff Bezos has reclaimed his title of world’s richest person, ending Elon Musk’s roughly six-week reign atop the list. #9News https://t.co/4U9KIOGEeV — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) February 18, 2021

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World’s Richest Person after Elon Musk Loses $4.6 Billion

https://t.co/TEFvuvEHZl pic.twitter.com/rsfhiQ4c6k — QNewsHub (@qnewshub) February 17, 2021

Jeff Bezos has once again become the World’s Richest Man, surpassing @elonmusk. pic.twitter.com/eJUmU1idA4 — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) February 17, 2021

Jeff Bezos regains the world’s richest person title as Elon Musk loses over $4 billion. Tesla shares were down 2.4 per cent on Tuesday and Musk lost $4.6 billion, slipping to the second position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. https://t.co/t2PfhbusAO via @BiIndia — Radhika Ramachandran (@radhyka) February 17, 2021

Tesla’s decrease was energized to a limited extent by Musk’s remarks throughout the end of the week that the costs of Bitcoin and more modest adversary Ether “do seem to be high.” His message – by means of his supported vehicle of Twitter – came fourteen days after Tesla declared it has added $1.5 billion in Bitcoin to its accounting report.

The two tycoons have been trading places this year as the estimation of Tesla vacillated. Musk momentarily surpassed Bezos after his rocket organization SpaceX raised $850 million recently, esteeming the organization at $74 billion, a 60% hop from August

Here are some memes for the richest man fight between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos: I’m sad His Friends :But why Jeff Bezos: I’m no more the richest man in the world its now Elon musk His friends: Its simple Gee, Just Borrow $20billion gbam you’re the richest again Jeff Bezos: pic.twitter.com/lM73IHmhRW — Maleek Berry (@Maleekberry56) February 17, 2021

Elon Musk thinking about some new cryptocurrency shit to beat Jeff Bezos: pic.twitter.com/iRfi6p2V1O — hardi guy (@_adrone_) February 17, 2021

Jeff Bezos: it’s not OVER until you TAKE your leave,that’s why I OVERTAKE. Elon Musk: Don’t leave me, Don’t leave me pic.twitter.com/d4jouvQLo7 — DØÑBÃBŞ 👑 ⁷⁰⁰+ (@DonbabsDrift) February 17, 2021

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk fighting over who is the richest in the world pic.twitter.com/xzYUMl1Vib — Ａｄｄｙｓｓｅｙ 🇳🇬 (@Uchihaddy) February 17, 2021

Jeff Bezos overtaking Elon musk back as the word richest man. Bill Gates: pic.twitter.com/jOAI8zc7iS — Babatunde Samson (@psalmtee_music) February 17, 2021