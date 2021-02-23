How to Make a FaceTime Audio Call

If you wish to make a FaceTime audio call on your iOS device, i.e- iPhone or iPad, you will be pleased to know that you can do so without absolutely any charge and with ease. Like the name sounds of it- Facetime, you necessarily don’t have to video call, someone. If for some reason you wish to connect with someone on just a call, the choice to make an audio-only call is definitely yours! In case you have never known how to use FaceTime and it’s your first time to try out this amazing feature iOS provides, don’t worry we got you.

When you buy an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and even Mac, you also buy the built-in FaceTime app. This implies that you will not have to install an app from your device’s app store. The only thing you must have if you wish to connect with someone over Facetime is an internet connection, be it a Wi-Fi or a regular cellular data connection.

Another thing you must keep in mind that the person with which you want to connect over FaceTime will be found from any nook or corner of the world provided that they use an iOS or a Mac device with a FaceTime account set up for them.

Here is how you can make Facetime Audio call on iPhone or iPad

Head straight to the FaceTime app on your device- iPhone or iPad and launch it. From all the options that you see, select the icon which represents the (+) button. When the next screen appears all you will have to do is enter the name, email address, or number that you want to call. Right when you start tapping, your contact list will start showing you relevant matches. When you finally see the name of the person you wish to call, tap on the person. If you wish to call someone from your contact list then you can tap the circled plus (+) button to select them. There will be an Audio button present on the screen, tap on it to initiate the call.

In case that the Audio button is visible in grey color and appears with no functions when touch then this simply means one thing- The person you are trying to reach on Facetime doesn’t use Facetime.

How to start a FaceTime Calling on Mac

Head straight to the FaceTime app available on your Mac. You can find is easily from the dock or even in the Applications folder. When the app is launched, enter the name, email address, or number to who you wish to make a FaceTime Audio call to. Right when you start tapping, your contact list will start showing you relevant matches in a dropdown list. To navigate to the name of the person who you wish to call, you can use the button of Down arrow which is present on your – you can use the Down arrow on your keyboard or click to select the person you want to call. Tap the Audio button to initiate the call.

If the Audio button is greyed out, the contact you are trying to call has disabled ‌FaceTime‌ or hasn’t set up a ‌FaceTime‌ account.