Elon Musk plans to lay off 3700 Twitter employees – Report

According to latest media reports, Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Elon Musk is planning to lay off nearly half of the social media company’s staff. Elon Musk who took over the control of Twitter on October 27, 2022, has since taken various “revolutionary” steps in the social networking company.

A report by Bloomberg News states that the company is planning to fire 3700 employees as part of the cost cutting measures which has been in force due to dwindling revenue and earnings. Elon Musk who have earlier said that ‘he does not feel good about the economy’ is expected to continue following an aggressive policy on securing financial condition of Twitter.

A few days ago, there were news reports that CEO will lay off 75 percentage of the workforce in social media company within few days. The news was later refuted by Elon Musk himself when he visited the headquarters of Twitter for the first time after taking over as owner of the company.

There has been no confirmation or any statement from the social media company regarding the truth behind Bloomberg News report.

A person who has knowledge about the latest moves on Twitter told news agency that there might be changes in the number of people who would be laid off from the company. The top management also has not yet reached to a decision regarding the severance package each employee will get for being laid off the company without prior notice. California law requires large employers to give 60 days notice for such a massive headcount reduction, so it’s not clear if Musk is trying to sidestep the spirit of the law by calling it 60 days of “severance.”

Similar to other tech and social media companies, Twitter Inc was also deeply impacted by the high inflation rates and slowing down of global economy. Despite showing small increase in the number of users, the social networking company was facing a crisis of increasing expenses and lower revenue generation.

Continuing crisis in the advertisement sector also had severe impacts on the ad revenue of Twitter.

New CEO Elon Musk also have plans to open a new revenue stream for the company in the form of charging “verified” feature with 8 dollars every month. The Blue Checkmark which was actually introduced in order to avoid celebrities and influential people from being used or impersonated will not be a subscription based feature which can be accessed by anyone.

More details on the workings of new feature is still not available in public domain. There are rumours in the tech world that “paid” blue checkmarks feature will be rolled out from Monday onwards.