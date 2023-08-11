It appears that Elon Musk is making efforts to avoid his scheduled cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg potentially. In a recent statement, Musk mentioned that if the fight were to take place, it would be broadcasted in real-time on his platform, X. However, on the same day, he also indicated that he required a medical examination of his neck and upper back before confirming a specific date for the event.

Elon Musk tweeted, “May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”

Now, Musk is considering engaging in a “noble” discussion with Zuckerberg rather than resorting to physical confrontation. Chris Anderson, the TED curator, suggested organizing a “cage match DEBATE” between the two extremely wealthy individuals. Musk appeared open to the idea.

Anderson tweeted on Tuesday, “Here’s a better idea: a cage match DEBATE ‘How to Build an Amazing Future.” Musk seemed to be in accord with the suggestion, as he took to Twitter and posted that the concept of a debate seemed to be “a good idea too.”

In reply, Musk wrote, “This is really fighting as (I believe) a noble sport. We also hope, with humility, to express our admiration for those who have fought before for noble causes.” Anderson’s alternative proposition bears a resemblance to a prior suggestion made by Musk’s mother. In a tweet from June, Maye Musk conveyed that her son and Zuckerberg ought to engage in verbal combat alone, eschewing physical altercation. In June, Maye Musk tweeted, “A verbal fight only. Three questions each. The funniest answers win. Who agrees?”

Elon Musk’s Evolution and Humorous Ventures Amidst Twitter’s Rebranding

While Musk may not have initially heeded his mother’s advice, he is now becoming more receptive to the notion for valid reasons. It’s important to acknowledge that Musk’s likelihood of outmatching Zuckerberg in a physical confrontation is relatively low, given the latter’s extensive training in MMA and notable achievements in jiu-jitsu competitions. Musk has displayed a pragmatic understanding of his chances of emerging victorious from such a bout.

Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday, “If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance.”

Elon Musk has been making headlines as he has decided to auction off memorabilia from Twitter’s former San Francisco headquarters, which recently underwent a rebranding to the name X. Among the 584 items up for auction are various Twitter signs, a charming wooden bird table, and even some substantial bird cages.

This move comes after Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, introduced the platform’s new logo—an X—replacing the iconic bird symbol that used to adorn the side of the building. Musk humorously remarked in a tweet, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Unconventional Auction and Financial Challenges Done by Elon Musk

Interestingly, even the well-recognized avian emblem that still graces the facade of the company’s headquarters is up for grabs. The description for this particular item reads: “The bird is currently affixed to the building’s side. The winning bidder will need to engage the services of a San Francisco Licensed Company with the necessary permits.”

Earlier this year, Elon Musk organized an unprecedented auction featuring over 600 items, including furniture and artefacts from the San Francisco headquarters. Notably, a statue of the Twitter bird fetched an astonishing $100,000, while a sizable 10-foot-tall neon digital sign displaying the former bird logo was successfully auctioned for $40,000.

These auctions took place in the backdrop of significant workforce reductions initiated by Musk’s Tesla. By November, the company had downsized its global workforce by half, impacting 3,750 employees out of the initial 7,500.

In recent times, Musk openly discussed the financial challenges faced by his ventures. Despite a 50% decline in advertising revenue and a substantial debt burden, he acknowledged that cash flow remained in the negative zone.

Comments

comments