Apple Mysteriously Deletes Tweet Unveiling iPhone 15 Launch Date

There has been a lot of anticipation floating around about the new Apple iPhone 15 series. However, if you are someone who has been waiting to see the launch of the upcoming new flagships for this year, then here we have got you covered with something really interesting, yes it’s about the release as you read its title, and also we have got covered with all the anticipation about the specification and features for the upcoming new Apple iPhone 15 series.

Even though the Cupertino giant hasn’t announced anything officially but there was something that took the attention of many Apple lovers, and that’s the recent tweet that later mysteriously got deleted!

Well, Apple thought that no one has really noticed, well not in front of our eyes! So, here we have got you covered with everything you need to know about the launch of the upcoming new flagships for this year.

Mysterious Deletion: Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Tweet Sparks Speculation As there is much anticipation floating around the Apple iPhone 15 series and we have many fans who have been keeping their eyes on Apple's social media profiles to see an official announcement for their new products for this year this is where we don't was it intentional or by mistake but there was a new tweet which revealed details about the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. As many have been wondering if the launch tweet was official but soon the tweet got deleted mysteriously. It may be a tactic or may not be! But, right now have nearly confirmed details about the launch date for the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 smartphone via the new let's call it iPhone 15 event. The tweet makes it clear that Apple iPhone 15 series will be released in the middle of September this year, this gives us a clear picture of the delay on the iPhone 15 launch which was previously reported.

Is the launch date for Apple iPhone 15 Series Confirmed?

Many details have been floating around about the Apple iPhone 15 series launch especially since there are a few leaks including an internal email to the Apple employees where the Cupertino giant has asked employees to not take any day off specifically on September 13 this year.

Besides this leaked email, we also have a report from Mark Gurman, a popular Apple tipster who reportedly argued that Apple will be confirming the release date for the Apple iPhone 15 series either on September 12 or September 13, and this also he strongly emphasized that the launch date will be set on 13th of September this year.

This might leave you with a question about when we will exactly see the Apple iPhone 15 series launch. To sum it up, we can say that the new Apple iPhone 15 series will make its way to launch by the mids of September 2023 and specifically either on the 12th or 13th of September.



What Are the Upgrades We Can Expect with the New Apple iPhone 15 Series?

As of now, there are no such confirmed updates on the upgrades we will get to see with the new Apple iPhone 15 series over the previously launched Apple iPhone 14 series.

The first and foremost upgrade will be on the display side where finally we will be getting to see Apple finally saying goodbye to the notch display and introducing their Dynamic Island display from iPhone 14 Pro models across the whole iPhone 15 models.



Not only in the display, but infact we will also see upgrades on performance with the help of the new chipset A17 chipset, the overall performance as well as the battery backup will be taken to the next level.

Also, there have been rumors that finally Apple will be saying goodbye to its lighting ports and introducing USB Type-C ports to comply with a recently revealed law by European Union. As of now, these are the almost confirmed leaks about the upcoming flagships by Apple. However, we will be updating you with more updates in the near future.

