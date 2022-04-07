Elon Musk Refutes Reports That He Had Sold Twitter Shares

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has denied allegations that he has cut his stake in Twitter. Musk responded to a tweet by claiming that an early regulatory disclosure on his interests in the social media platform included the incorrect number of shares.

Musk tweeted that “No sale took place. Initial share number filed was incorrect”.

Elon Musk today filed for his sale of 371,900 shares of Twitter $TWTR stock reducing his stake in the company to 9.1% from 9.2% — Stock Market News (@StockMKTNewz) April 6, 2022

“Elon Musk today filed for his sale of 371,900 shares of Twitter $TWTR stock, reducing his stake in the company to 9.1 percent from 9.2 percent,” according to a tweet from the Twitter account Stock Market News.

According to a 13D filing filed on Tuesday, Elon Musk bought a 9.1% stake in Twitter. Musk owned 9.2 percent of Tesla, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission the day before.

Musk, 50, launched the poll after revealing on Monday that he had purchased a 9.1% stake in Twitter. He reclassified himself as an active investor and filed a new form with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, a day after he was late filing a form for passive owners. On Monday, Twitter decided to appoint Musk to its board of directors.

According to Reuters, news of Tesla CEO Elon Musk gaining a board seat at Twitter has some Twitter employees concerned about the social media company’s ability to police content.

Within hours of the stunning announcement this week that Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,” had acquired enough shares to become the largest shareholder in Twitter, political conservatives began calling for Trump’s return on social media. Following the January 6 Capitol riot, the former US president was banned from Facebook and Twitter due to concerns about inciting to violence.