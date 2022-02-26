Elon Musk rejoins the $200 billion club

Elon Musk is back at it again adding new streaks of highlight to the news. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has once again reclaimed his position at the $200 billion club. Musk is the sole human in the entire world to possess a fortune of over $200 billion. We don’t know what the future has in store but for the time being Elon Musk holds the throne. Jeff Bezos is still behind Musk on that account, with a fortune that is $37 billion less than that of Musk, making him the second richest man in the world.

The What and Why

Musk and headlines share a rather inextricable connection most of the time. Whether it be his tweets or discussions about his huge wealth, the Tesla CEO never fails to create a tremor. And now he has once again reclaimed his position as the richest man on earth with a whopping net worth of $270 million.

On Thursday there was a considerable rise in the tech mogul’s wealth, almost by $8.49 billion after the shares of Tesla rocketed by 4.81 percent. During the initial days of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the U.S stock market was hit pretty badly leading to a fall in value. Now, once again the markets have witnessed a broad rise.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, Musk holds the title of the richest man in the world with the sole membership in the elite $200 billion club. However, for a brief period Musk slipped out of the $200 billion club as his wealth fell by $13.3 billion. In twenty-four hours, he reclaimed the position. Musk also gained the title of America’s biggest philanthropist after Gates and Melinda French Gates, thanks to his $6 billion worth of donation to charity last year.

Generally speaking, this year hasn’t been that smooth for those in the billionaire circles. Musk’s wealth had undergone a considerable fall almost by $63.2 billion which is way more than the amount of the next three richest people combined. Others like Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault were also hit pretty hard by the changing scenarios.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, the only people whose wealth has crossed the $200 billion threshold are Musk and Bezos.