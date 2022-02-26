Mobile World Congress Organizer planning to ban some Russian firms

According to Reuters, several Russian businesses will be barred from attending the world’s largest mobile technology event, which will take place from February 28th to March 3rd.

Because of international sanctions placed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Pavilion will not be exhibiting mobile devices at this year’s show in Barcelona, according to the GSMA, the industry trade association that organizes the event.

MWC to ban few Russian firms

The Mobile World Congress organizers strongly criticized Moscow’s actions, but have no intentions to cancel or postpone the conference, which is set for February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, according to John Hoffman, the chief executive of event organizer GSMA.

“Given the current circumstances, we don’t really see any justification or requirement to do just that. Understandably, the circumstance is evolving, and we will continue to monitor it.” Hoffman claims that.

He claimed “some few” Russian companies including executives will indeed be prohibited from ever doing commerce united states, although he didn’t mention them, pointing to the fact that the restrictions list was already being completed.

“We were controlled by international sanctions, and some corporations identified here on penalty lists will indeed be barred from participating,” he said, stressing that perhaps the GSMA would closely enforce US and worldwide punishments.

The event’s location, Fira de Barcelona, had a strong build-up, according to Constanti Serrallonga, general manager.

“We expect an outbreak that’s also similar to a pre-pandemic incidence.” According with tourist website Hosteltur, the Ukraine incursion has still not culminated in whatsoever big hotel reservations in Barcelona, excluding a few representatives from Eastern Europe.

The resumption of a large-format conference allowed Barcelona’s Nobu Hotel to reopen after being closed for two years due to the epidemic. “We anticipate the Mobile World Congress to live up to our expectations… we’re sending a message that Barcelona is returning,” stated manager Laurence Dubey.

The conference organizers estimate between 40,000 and 60,000 people to attend, making it one of the largest in-person events because the outbreak began, albeit still well behind the numbers seen in 2019.

Notwithstanding the GSMA's strong criticism of the incursion in a statement published, its CEO John Hoffman assured Reuters that the conference will not be canceled or delayed.

Companies having ties to Russia, such as VimpelCom, May still acquire a representation by purchasing for specific exhibit flow space through the organization. The meeting will be one of the largest in-person gatherings since the epidemic began if the predicted 40,000-60,000 people attend.

Companies having ties to Russia, such as VimpelCom, May still acquire a representation by purchasing for specific exhibit flow space through the organization. The meeting will be one of the largest in-person gatherings since the epidemic began if the predicted 40,000-60,000 people attend.

