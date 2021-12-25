Elon Musk responds to being 3rd most popular Wiki page this year, and others

Following news that Elon Musk’s Wikipedia page would be the third most popular in 2021, the world’s richest man tweeted, “My Wiki is such a dumpster fire. That’s how you know it isn’t curated.” “History is written by…victors, except on Wikipedia, as your enemies are still alive and have lots of time on their hands,” the Tesla CEO added.

In 2021, Elon Musk was in the news virtually every week, whether it was for his contentious tweets on Twitter or his acceptance of cryptocurrencies, which helped to boost the stock market. Elon Musk was everywhere, from SpaceX’s successes to Tesla’s automobiles to his split with Grimes.

Musk’s Wikipedia entry had 24,101,538 views, making him the third most read page on the site.

Elon Musk took to Twitter in January to wish Wikipedia, the online knowledge organisation, a “Happy Birthday,” as it celebrated its 20th year.

“So Glad You Exist,” Elon Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk, like the billions of others who benefit from Wikipedia’s vast knowledge base, is grateful for its existence.

Top 3 Wiki pages this year

1. Deaths in 2021

The most popular page on Wikipedia this year is “Deaths in 2021,” which has been seen 42,748,490 times. The page is a list of significant deaths in 2021, organised by name, age, citizenship, and other factors. In the year 2021, a number of people died, including Prince Philip of England, Hollywood actress Jessica Walter, and television veteran Larry King.

2. Elizabeth II

Wikipedia…?

Wikipedia, which was founded on January 15, 2001, by American-British entrepreneur Jimmy Wales, is presently the world’s ninth most popular website, with over 55 million articles consulted 15 billion times every month.

The website began in English, but within two months, German and Swedish versions were available. It has now been translated into 309 languages.

Wales, on the other hand, does not intend to stop there, with the website’s eyes set on languages from the developing world.

“That’s really important that the next billion people, two billion people who come online are going to want to participate in Wikipedia, to grow their own storehouse of knowledge, and they’re going to rely on us to support that work, and that’s a big part of how I think about the future,” Wales told AFP in an interview.

Wikipedia’s non-profit status sets it apart from today’s internet, which is controlled by companies like Google and Facebook, and harkens back to the web’s early idealistic days, when the open-source movement used volunteers’ skills to provide free access to tools and knowledge.