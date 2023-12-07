After a little rift appeared on Twitter (now known as X), Rockstar Games cleverly made fun of it by releasing the GTA 6 video. It was another exciting day on the social networking site, with everything from whispers of small-time shadow banning to understated irony. The GTA VI teaser was a groundbreaking moment in the entertainment industry, thus it was only inevitable that the discussion on Twitter (now known as X) was very divisive. Elon Musk, the site owner, even stated he has an odd anti-GTA bias and is unable to play Grand Theft Auto V.

A Twitter user uploaded the whole GTA VI trailer with a watermark over it around fifteen hours before Rockstar Games was scheduled to formally release it. After an hour or two, the account was suspended, but by then, the trailer had become widely popular. Due to this, Rockstar Games had to change its release schedule from Tuesday to Thursday, 15 hours sooner than anticipated. For the project’s makers and the supporters who planned their Tuesday around the trailer’s debut, this destroyed a momentous event. Rockstar Games issued a Tweet saying,

“Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube:” with a link to the full trailer on their YouTube channel.

Usually, trailers for new games are posted in full on YouTube and Twitter, but for some reason, Rockstar Games chose not to do so. Some fans have theorized that it was due to the trailer’s Twitter leak, although it is just conjecture based on these circumstances. It’s important to remember that they didn’t post the trailer to Instagram until late yesterday afternoon, two hours after Twitter. This implies that Rockstar’s approach was consistently to concentrate on releasing the YouTube version first.

The CEO of Twitter/X requests that Rockstar upload the trailer to her network

The CEO of X Corp, Linda Yaccarino, tweeted that Rockstar Games should have posted the entire GTA VI trailer on Twitter,

“@RockstarGames — gaming is one of our most popular topics. Drop that trailer here — give the people on @X what they want!!”

One Twitter user said, “They should have uploaded directly on this platform for maximum distribution,” in response to the GTA 6 teaser going viral on YouTube. The well-known content producer Marques Brownlee was among the many individuals who replied, “Impressions are not views.” which is true.

Strangely, some users began receiving the error message “This Post is unavailable” in response to a tweet from Rockstar Games that linked to the GTA VI video on YouTube. We have firsthand knowledge of this, as do many others. The Tweet was “unavailable” for some users for an unidentified reason, as first reported by VideoTech. There is no concrete evidence to support the rumors that Twitter/X was purposefully “shadowbanned” the tweet, despite what some accounts stated.

With the message “Hello @X, watch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1,” Rockstar Games sent the whole clip on Twitter about twenty-four hours after it first appeared on YouTube. If you follow Rockstar Games, you are aware that the “Hello @X” was unusual for them. More than 80,000 retweets, more than half a million likes, and over 20 million impressions have been received by Rockstar’s tweet including the whole teaser in less than a day.