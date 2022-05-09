Elon Musk Says he’is Fine with Going to Hell,’ Implying That he may be Killed.

During a recent debate on the famous microblogging platform Twitter, Elon Musk, a business magnate, revealed this.

Elon Musk has stated that he is willing to go to hell if that is indeed the end destination. He went on to say that because the majority of people born on Earth will go to hell, he is completely at ease with being in hellfire.

“It’s been lovely knowing ya if I die under unexplained circumstances,” he tweeted.

In response, a Saudi Arabian known on Twitter as @Almisehal prays that he does not die before his time because he is a unique character in the world. He went on to say that if Elon Musk sincerely believes in a great creator of the world, he must repent all of his misdeeds before taking his final breath.

“You won’t die before your day Elon,” tweeted @Almisehal. In any case, you are/were a one-of-a-kind character in the world. I simply have one question: as a genius, have you discovered that the world has a wonderful creator yet? If you did, make sure you tell someone before your final breath. “God bless you.”

“Thank you for the blessing,” I say, “but I’m fine with going to hell if that’s where the vast majority of all humans ever born will be.”

Below is a screenshot of their conversation.