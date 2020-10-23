Elon Musk says Tesla is a chain of startups

Tesla is one of the most ambitious EV manufacturing companies out there. They never fall short of expectations and continue to innovate in all segments of their cars. From batteries to self-driving mechanism, everything is important and paid attention to by the company. Recently, talking about how Tesla is not a single company, but a group of startups Elon Musk said, “Tesla should really be thought of as roughly a dozen technology startups, many of which have little to no correlation with traditional automotive companies”.

How is Tesla a group of startups?

According to Elon Musk, Tesla is not a single big company, but every product line and plant of theirs is a startup. This is because they not only build cars but also batteries, Solar Panels and more. At the same time, like a startup, they focus on each of the specific products of theirs and try to innovate. Elon also said they are even looking to offer car insurance in future. This also shows how they are constantly looking forward to expanding its product portfolio.

He added that providing insurance can be the next big thing for Tesla. It might even grow to become 30-40% of their total business shortly. The best part about this thought process is that it works well for the company. Tesla is treating different parts of vehicles and products offered by them as individual companies. Hence, they can do justice to every division.

Tesla said, “The thing people don’t understand about Tesla is [the company] is a whole chain of startups. And then people say, ‘well, you didn’t do that before.’ Yeah, well, we’re doing it now. I think we may have been a bit slower than other startups, but I don’t think we’ve really had anything fail.”

Elon Said some of the notable startups that Tesla is made up of are autonomy, chip design, sales, vehicle service, designing a drive unit, motors, supercharger network and, soon, insurance. I think what Elon said, and thinks makes sense. And what’s important is that the process of segmenting everything as startups is working well for them. So, far they are the innovators and the industry leaders.

What are your thoughts about Elon’s statement on Tesla? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative and useful, do like and share it with your friends.

