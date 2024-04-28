Just after it was announced that its profits for the previous quarter had dropped by 55%, Tesla had its Q1 earnings call last week. That loss is not only a substantial decline on its own, but it is also a substantial deviation from the 40% decline that experts had predicted before to the announcement. However, Musk chose to emphasize Tesla’s status as an AI and robotics firm rather than a typical carmaker during the results call. He even went so far as to suggest that stock owners who believe Tesla should operate more like a traditional automaker should sell their shares.

One analyst inquired about Tesla’s Chinese rivals and the time it could take for them to catch up to Tesla in terms of hardware roughly 37 minutes into the discussion. Musk said, “So we’re doing well,” without really responding to the issue. Instead, he highlighted that while Tesla’s sales declined in China, they weren’t as much as those of some of their Chinese rivals.

Elon Musk Quoted;

“Really, we should be thought of as an AI robotics company. If you value Tesla as just an auto company, you just have to fundamentally, that’s just the wrong framework. If you ask the wrong question, then the right answer is impossible. If somebody doesn’t believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I think they should not be an investor in the company.”

Tesla’s Shift Towards Autonomy: Elevating Self-Driving as Core Identity

In summary, try not to get caught up in minutiae like revenue and earnings. Other automakers can produce superior cars and overtake Tesla in the market, but it would only be detrimental to those who believe Tesla should operate more like a traditional carmaker. Selling your shares and leaving the company right now is advised if you are concerned about Tesla’s performance in its primary business, not making automobiles. You are not wanted by Elon.

This focus on AI isn’t entirely new. Tesla has heavily invested in developing its self-driving software and hardware, including its custom-designed chips. However, Musk’s recent comments elevate the importance of autonomy to Tesla’s core identity. The market reacted with a mix of enthusiasm and skepticism. Tesla bulls see Musk’s statement as a sign of unwavering confidence in the company’s technological prowess. They believe achieving self-driving capabilities would unlock a massive robotaxi market, significantly boosting Tesla’s valuation.

Tesla’s Self-Driving Saga: Balancing Bold Promises with Technical Realities

This isn’t the first time Musk has made bold pronouncements about Tesla’s self-driving future. In 2018, he predicted Tesla vehicles would be able to navigate a coast-to-coast trip autonomously within a year. That timeframe has come and gone without such a feat being achieved. Analysts remain divided. Some see Musk’s comments as a savvy attempt to attract investors who believe in the transformative potential of self-driving technology. Others fear it could spook more traditional investors who value proven business models over ambitious, unproven technologies.

The future of Tesla’s stock price likely hinges on the company’s progress in achieving true self-driving capabilities. If Tesla can deliver on its promises, Musk’s gamble could pay off handsomely. However, if the company continues to struggle with technical hurdles, his comments could alienate investors and doubt Tesla’s long-term prospects.