Elon Musk takes control of Twitter and says that “the bird is freed”

According to Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest men, the highly usable social media platform Twitter, whose logo implicates that a bird, is free now. After inspiring himself with that logo, Elon Musk tweeted after completing the acquisition deal of Twitter and said, “The bird is free.”

Musk quoted this just after completing the deal for the social media platform. Earlier this week on Thursday, Musk completed the $44 billion takeover just before the eve of a court-appointed deadline for sealing his on-again, off-again deal and immediately fired its Indian-origin CEO, Parag Agrawal, who was still working in the firm.

Parag Agrawal and Elon Mush are not having good terms, reportedly. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde were also on the list. After Elon Musk took control, they fired most of the employees.

Per reports, Parag Agrawal and Segal were working in Twitter’s San Francisco office. However, as soon as Elon Musk closed his deal, they were escorted out of the office.

Elon Musk stated that he took over Twitter as it is essential for future civilization

Elon Musk said he bought twitter because it is crucial to the future of civilization. Musk said, “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square. Where a wide range of beliefs can be debated healthily, without resorting to violence.”

Surprisingly, the CEO of Tesla usually writes his thoughts in one-line tweets but this time wrote a long message.

Other Musk continued and said that there is currently great danger. Also, splintering into far-right and far-left-wing echo chambers generates more hate. He also explained that it could divide our society.

An IIT Bombay and Standford alumnus, Agrawal, 38, joined Twitter over a decade ago. Parag started working when there were fewer than 1,000 employees at the company.