Elon Musk to alter Twitter’s settings, decides to remove the ban on Donald Trump

Elon Musk acquired Twitter at USD 44 billion after backing out from the deal. He will further make certain necessary changes to Twitter and its settings. One significant change that he believes needs to be made is to reverse some of the banned accounts from Twitter.

Therefore, Elon Musk on Tuesday commented that he would revive some of the banned accounts, most prominently the account of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Why was Donald Trump’s Twitter account banned?

US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was permanently banned by Twitter. The company said that they have suspended the account due to the risk of incitement of violence following the US Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. At first Mr. Trump’s account was banned for 12 hours after he called the people who stormed the US capitol “patriots”. The people were supporters of Joe Biden as the US Congress attempted to certify the victory of Joe Biden.

The rush resulted in 4 deaths of civilians and a police officer. Twitter warned Mr. Trump that they will permanently ban him if he doesn’t follow the platform rules again. Mr. Trump wrote two tweets after being allowed back on Twitter. Those tweets were “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape, or form!!!”

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Till today, Donald Trump is restricted from social media platforms. Elon Musk said that he found the reason behind Trump’s restriction on social media a very grave mistake and that banning his account would not end or silence the matter that happened.

Elon after acquiring Twitter is hopeful to make several changes necessary for the platform. The following changes are:-

The first change Elon did was to fire the CEO, CFO, and some other executive members. Musk was very consistent at one thing and clear about it was to make Twitter a “free speech” social media platform.

Content moderation: Elon wants a platform where we can choose our desired experience according to our preferences. For example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all generations. He has a vision for Twitter to become a common digital town square where people can discuss and debate all kinds of sentiments and things in one place.

To get rid of Twitter spam and scam bots like phishing scams and crypto get-rich-quick schemes. As Twitter has major issues with bots.

Musk also mentioned that he doesn’t want Twitter to be the only social media app as it has much more potential by turning it into a “super-app”.

Thus, in the coming years, we are likely to notice various changes made by Elon Musk.