Elon Musk Fires Twitter Executive Who Banned Trump as Rumor’s Surface That He Might Come Back To The Platform

According to various reports, Elon Musk has fired the Twitter executive who banned Trump. Several rumors have surfaced that Trump might return to the social media platform. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Donald Trump and Twitter

Twitter permanently removed Trump in January 2021, saying the former president’s tweets were “highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021”. Since Elon Musk has taken over the social media platform, he is planning to reverse that ban. “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” the Tesla chief executive told a Financial Times conference in May. “I think that was a mistake. It alienated the country and did not result in Donald Trump not having a voice. I think it was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.” “Musk made it clear that he would roll back Twitter’s community standards and safety guidelines, reinstate Donald Trump along with scores of other accounts suspended for violence and abuse, and open the floodgates of disinformation,” said Angelo Carusone, the president of the advocacy group Media Matters for America. The person who has been fired is Vijay Gadde, who according to various reports, played a major role in the ban of Donald Trump from Twitter.

About Elon Musk and Twitter

For people who do not know about the conflict between Elon Musk and Twitter before he took over the app, this article is here to give you the necessary information. Last year, Elon Musk proposed to buy Twitter for $44 billion. After a few months, suddenly Elon Musk backed out of this deal. Twitter filed a lawsuit against him. Before matters could get uglier, Elon Musk decided to buy the social media company going by his original offer.

About Elon Musk

People who know him aspire to become him one day. Elon Musk is the richest person on the planet and is an inspiration for many young entrepreneurs who wish to become successful and rich by taking forward their ideas to the world. Elon Musk offers gets in trouble for his controversial statements but that in no way, affects his wealth or the success of his companies. He is the owner and head of Tesla and SpaceX. Both companies are firms in which people either want to buy products or they want to work for them.