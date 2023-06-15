Elon Musk to launch biggest ever rocket post dramatic failure

Elon Musk – the SpaceX Starlink CEO has announced that his company will soon re-attempt to launch its Mars – bound starship rockets within the following eight weeks. This will be the second time when Musk led space X will launch a rocket for its starship system – which is known to be its biggest and most powerful rocket venture ever.

In the first attempt at an orbital starship launch, which took place in April this year – ended in a dramatic explosion within minutes after being launched into the sky. The most powerful and biggest rocket ever built was launched for the first time on April 20, 2023. Although the tests failed but the rocket reached some significant milestones, notwithstanding several serious problems, and a self destruct commands that was sent by space X a few minutes after the liftoff.

Replying to a request on Twitter and for any Development in the matter, Mr Musk reveals that the next test will be held within “6 to 8 weeks”. The time seems to be too less given the amount of work and preparation that needs to be done ahead of the second flight. For instance, the last liftoff damaged Starbase’s orbital launch pad, and blasted out a big crater underneath scattering huge chunks of concrete and debris. And lately, SpaceX has been trying to develop and test a water cooled steel plate that will come underneath the launch mount in order to prevent the previous circumstances, musk told recently.

Earlier, the billionaire SpaceX CEO had said that he looks forward to build an entire fleet of starship rockets so as to transport people and cargo across the solar system. His private space company – SpaceX – has already partnered in a multi billion dollar deal with National Aeronautics and space administration (NASA) for its program – Artemis— the objective of which is to return humans to the moon within the next few years. NASA firmly believes in the new space transportation system, and thus, it has chosen starship as the first crewed lander for its Artemis moon program. The company is predicted to deliver NASA astronauts to the lunar surface probably by 2025, if current schedules are not dismantled.

For the next orbital flight test, The launch site will be SpaceX’s is starship facility in Texas, USA. If this launch succeeds in its objective, the rocket will then complete its 90 minute journey around the Earth before landing down on the coast of Hawaii.

The company can also face some hurdles from environmental groups currently suing the US Federal aviation administration – the regulatory body which issued starships launch licence, claiming that the agency did not correctly assess the prospective damage that could be caused by the vehicle on the ecosystem of South Texas and human settlements around Starbase.

The stainless steel starship won’t be a board by any crew member, the rocket stands 394 foot tall (120 m) in height and is capable of £16.7 million of thrust – which is two times the power of Saturn V rocket which humans took to the moon. The size of this rocket – Which has two major stages And both of these elements are designed in a way to be fully rapidly reusable– making it powerful enough to with stand up to 250 tonnes into orbit or lift hundred people on a trip to Mars. The major breakthrough is the vehicle’s double stage design, which according to Musk, will revolutionise spaceflight.

recently, the private space firm also rolled a star ship a postage prototype – ship 25 – to a sub orbital launch mount in order to carry out a static fire test amidst preparations for the second launch of the stars.

