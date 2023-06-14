Elon Musk to launch LinkedIn rival? Tweet sparks debate

Elon Musk has once again sparked a heated discussion on Twitter, this time by hinting at the possibility of launching an alternative application against the well-known professional networking site, LinkedIn.

According to a tweet by Bloomberg journalist and tech market expert Jon Erlichman, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn on June 13, 2016, for a staggering sum of over $26 billion in cash. This landmark acquisition marked Microsoft’s largest deal to date, with many skeptics expressing their doubts. However, since then, LinkedIn’s user base has experienced remarkable growth, exceeding 100%.

In response to this tweet, Elon Musk expressed, “They need some competition…” His tweet quickly gained immense traction, accumulating an impressive 2 million views, 575 retweets, and 14,000 likes.

They need some competition … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2023

Elon Musk’s response to the tweet has ignited intense debates on Twitter, with discussions revolving around whether he was hinting at the creation of an alternative to LinkedIn. Known for his provocative statements and notable business deals, Elon Musk consistently keeps Twitter abuzz with various topics of discussion.

It is worth noting that Elon’s decision to acquire a majority stake in Twitter and transform it into a private company came after a similar tweet made several months ago.

In response to Elon Musk’s tweet, a conservative news handle, Liberty Nation, enthusiastically tweeted, “Let’s do it, Mr. Musk!” Another user, Avik Chakravarty, shared their perspective by stating that the current landscape is shaped for valid reasons.

It is the way it is for the best reasons. While Twitter has its own character, LinkedIn has its own character too. It is good to have multiple options rather than put everything in one place. That way users can search better for what they need — Avik Chakravarty (@erasurfer) June 14, 2023

According to him, Twitter has its distinct character, and so does LinkedIn. Having multiple options is beneficial, as it enables users to search more effectively for their specific needs.

In response to Elon’s tweet, another user expressed their viewpoint, stating that Elon Musk needs to focus on Twitter first as it doesn’t seem to be growing since he acquired it a few months ago.

While it remains uncertain whether Elon Musk intends to create an alternative application for LinkedIn, his tweet indicates that he has something on his mind and is attempting to convey a message to his followers on Twitter. The tweet suggests that Elon has a particular idea or concept in mind that he wishes to communicate, sparking intrigue and speculation among his dedicated audience on the platform.

LinkedIn acquisition by Microsoft

Founded in 2005 and based in Sunnyvale, California, LinkedIn emerged as a social media platform dedicated to professional networking and career advancement. It serves as a hub where individuals can showcase their resumes, while employers have the opportunity to advertise job openings and connect with potential candidates.

Microsoft made its biggest-ever deal in 2016 by acquiring LinkedIn for $26.2 billion. The purpose was to expand and enhance the professional networking site while integrating it with Microsoft’s enterprise software, including Office 365.

The acquisition granted Microsoft access to LinkedIn’s vast user base of 433 million people, as well as various sales, marketing, and recruiting services. Despite the acquisition, LinkedIn maintained its unique brand, culture, and CEO, Jeff Weiner, who continued to report to Microsoft’s CEO, Satya Nadella.

Comments

comments