Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has publicly criticized Apple’s new partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. Elon Musk trashes the iPhone-ChatGPT deal, calling it an unacceptable security risk. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Musk labeled the collaboration as an “unacceptable security violation.” He further threatened to ban Apple devices from all his companies, including Tesla, Starlink, and SpaceX.

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk shared a meme from the 2017 Tamil movie “Thappattam” to illustrate his point. The meme features lead actors sharing coconut water with a caption reading “How intelligence works.” This image was used by Musk to mock Apple’s data-sharing practices under the new deal with OpenAI.

The meme quickly went viral, prompting a response from Tamil actor Durai Sudhakar. He expressed his gratitude towards Musk for bringing attention to his film. “I take this as an endorsement. This film is a small-budget film. Thanks to Elon Musk for sharing the photo of this movie,” Sudhakar said. He also thanked social media, meme creators, and the media for amplifying the image.

Netizens React

Elon Musk trashes the iPhone-ChatGPT deal on social media, warning of potential data breaches. The online community reacted swiftly to Musk’s posts. Some users criticized Musk for not understanding the partnership’s details. One user pointed out the irony of Musk’s concern over data privacy, given the data practices of his own platform. “Disappointed that you don’t have the patience to understand how it works,” one user commented. Another called Musk’s stance hypocritical, comparing it to the data policies of Musk’s own companies.

Musk argued that it was absurd for Apple to rely on OpenAI for AI capabilities, suggesting that Apple should develop its own AI. “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!” Musk wrote. He further warned that if Apple integrates OpenAI at the operating system level, all Apple devices would be banned at his companies. “Visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,” Musk added.

Apple recently announced its collaboration with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices. Starting later this year, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to access ChatGPT for free within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia without needing a separate account.

Musk’s Concerns: Security and Privacy

In his posts, Elon Musk trashes the iPhone-ChatGPT deal and threatens to ban Apple devices at his companies. Elon Musk’s outspoken criticism of Apple’s partnership with OpenAI brings to light several key issues related to security and privacy in the tech world. Musk argues that this collaboration poses an “unacceptable security violation,” implying that Apple’s decision to integrate OpenAI’s technology into its devices might compromise user data. Musk is well-known for his concerns about AI and its potential risks, and his comments suggest a deep distrust of OpenAI’s ability to handle sensitive information securely.

His claim that Apple should develop its own AI instead of relying on OpenAI is rooted in the belief that internal development would offer better control and understanding of the technology. The reaction from the public and industry experts to Musk’s comments has been mixed. Some people support Musk’s stance, sharing his concerns about data privacy and the potential misuse of AI.

Musk believes that depending on an external entity like OpenAI could lead to unforeseen security breaches, as Apple might not have full visibility or control over how data is managed once it’s handed over to OpenAI.

However, this perspective might oversimplify the complexities of AI development and integration. Creating a robust AI system from scratch is a monumental task that requires substantial resources and expertise, which even a tech giant like Apple might find challenging.

