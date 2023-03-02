Elon Musk unveils a new Master Plan, a path to sustainable energy future, but no new cars

During an investor event on Wednesday held at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk revealed the third part of Tesla’s “Master Plan,” in which the company will lead the global effort to remove the usage of fossil fuels and convert the world to sustainable energy.

According to a report by The Verge, Musk’s Master Plan 3 consists of “adding renewable power to the existing grid, producing more electric vehicles, installing heat pumps in homes and buildings, using high-temperature heat delivery and hydrogen for industrial applications, and building sustainably fueled planes and boats. Musk’s plan is to create a sustainable energy civilization.”

The auto maker anticipates it will take $10 trillion in investments to execute this sustainable future plan powered by renewable energy. Musk said it’s “not a big number relative to the global economy.”

“There is a clear path to a sustainable energy on Earth,” Musk said. “It doesn’t require destroying natural habitats. It doesn’t require us to be austere and stop using electricity and sort of be in the cold or anything.”

A huge part of achieving that vision comprises of stretching the world’s energy storage capacity by up to 240TWh. At the event, Tesla executives said this can be done without needing to mine a huge amount of ore. Musk professed that it would only take less than 30 percent of all nickel in the Earth. It would also need iron, but Musk isn’t concerned, saying that it’s the most abundant metal on Earth.