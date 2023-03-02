How To solve every Merlin Trial Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, the action role-playing video game, has a plethora of Merlin Trials to help players increase their gear inventory. As players progress through the game, they will encounter almost 100 Merlin Trials. Although some puzzles can be repetitive, there are nine different Merlin puzzles, and each puzzle requires a specific spell to complete.

The symbol cube puzzle is one of the trickiest puzzles to solve in the game. To complete this puzzle, players must use Flipendo on the cube until all the upper symbols match with the lower ones. It is important to note that the side on which the spell is performed will affect how the cube moves. The correct solution to this puzzle would take approximately two to four spells.

The firefly puzzle, on the other hand, is considered the easiest puzzle to complete. Players only need to find three swarms of fireflies and cast Lumos to guide each swarm individually back to its pillar. Players can use Revelio to locate the swarm faster, particularly if it’s hidden from plain sight.

In the orbs platform puzzle, players need to find a group of small orbs and guide them to a platform to form a small pyramid. There are usually three platforms, and three clusters of orbs can be moved using Accio or Wingardium Leviosa. To find the orbs and the platform, players can use Revelio.

The brazier puzzle is all about igniting the three braziers using a fire spell. Players need to light all three braziers quickly, starting from the tallest to the shortest, before one reaches the ground, or the puzzle will reset. Confringo is the best spell for this puzzle.

The Orbs Pillars Puzzle consists of nine orb pillars that need to be destroyed to complete the puzzle. The pillars are usually grouped in sets of three. To make finding the pillars easier, players can use Revelio. To destroy the orbs, players can use a normal attack or a spell like Confringo or Bombarda.

The broken statues puzzle requires players to use the mending charm Reparo. Players need to find the broken statues by casting Revelio and fix them using Reparo.

In the Stone Sphere Puzzle, players need to transport a giant sphere back to a pit using a spell. To achieve this, players can use spells like Depulso or Wingardium Leviosa.

Completing the platform bridge puzzle is simple and requires no spell. Players must locate the platforms and jump on them in order without skipping one or falling to the ground.

The solution to the stone pillars puzzle is straightforward, as players only need to destroy five pillars by casting Bombarda twice or Confringo. However, the location of the pillars isn’t always easy to find, so players might need to search high and low to find them.

In conclusion, completing the Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy can be a fun and rewarding experience. Players need to use different spells to solve the puzzles, and they can increase their gear inventory as they progress through the game. While some puzzles might be tricky, using spells like Revelio to locate objects and Confringo or Bombarda to destroy them can make the puzzles easier to solve. By following these tips, players can solve all the Merlin Trial puzzles and enhance their gameplay experience.