Elon Musk: Users can get Twitter Blue tick for $7/month through web

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, revealed on Monday that users who sign up using a web browser could get blue verification for $7 per month. The micro blogging platform stated on Friday that it would begin eliminating its “legacy” blue verified checkmarks on April 1. Additionally, it advised users to sign up for its Blue membership to maintain their blue ticks.

To get Blue Check Verified for $7/month, sign up via web at https://t.co/JUTlIcVsSe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Time is running out for everyone to have a legacy blue tick on their Twitter profile. The microblogging network said on Friday that, as of April 1, it would stop using the blue ticks for previously confirmed accounts. This is said to be the Elon Musk-owned app’s strategy for growing its premium Twitter Blue membership service. The platform has, in the meanwhile, urged users and organisations with previous blue ticks to enrol in its flagship programme to keep their verification badges. “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue…” the firm said in a Tweet, followed by links to the premium service.

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

Twitter Blue costs $11 for iOS and Android users in the US

Users can obtain the coveted blue tick mark, previously exclusive to famous people, through the Twitter Blue programme, which costs $8 monthly for iOS and Android smartphones. Similarly, the blue tick costs $7on the web and $11 for iOS and Android in the US. Moreover, Twitter provides a yearly plan with discounts of up to 12%.

Moreover, Twitter has made several adjustments to its membership. According to the most recent information, the subscription plan is sold everywhere. New accounts purchasing Blue ticks have shortened the cooling-off time to 30 days.

Newly created accounts will not be able to subscribe to blue ticks for 30 days

Formerly, newly established accounts had to wait 90 days before they were allowed to sign up for this feature. Once Elon Musk unveiled the blue tick proposal, some accounts started pretending to be popular businesses, politicians, and celebrities. This led to the introduction of the waiting time.

The official page reads, “New subscriptions to Twitter Blue are available globally on web, iOS, or Android. Not all features are available on all platforms. Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 30 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion, and without notice.”

Users of the Blue service can construct lengthier Quote Tweets or responses and tweet up to 4,000 characters. Also, users can submit lengthier videos, receive prioritised ranking in chats, and see less advertising.