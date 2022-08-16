Major victory for Elon Musk in Twitter lawsuit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a major victory on Monday as Judge Kathleen St. Jude McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered social networking giant, Twitter to hand over some information that Musk had demanded in a motion to compel.

Lawyers representing Elon Musk had earlier filed a motion to compel Twitter to hand over necessary information about spam and bot accounts. from 22 employees from Twitter.

The motion to compel and the order pronounced by the judge are part of the lawsuit filed by Twitter against Elon Musk on his decision to back out from an acquisition of the social media platform.

As Twitter has supposed to hand over necessary information, regarding bots and spam accounts on the platform, from 41 “Custodians” of information in the company, the latest order by Judge Kathleen St. Jude McCormick to provide information from 22 additional employees give Elon Musk a mental and legal advantage.

The information being shared is reportedly a process of analysing bots and spam accounts on Twitter.

With this late but major victory, Elon Musk and his lawyers are reportedly planning to push forward to obtain more information from the social media giant.

According to media reports, the motion to compel was confidentially filed last week. Because of confidentiality, the motion or proceedings did not appear on the court docket.

A similar confidential motion has reportedly been filed this week also. Elon Musk also plans to take information legally from executive and mid-executive employees on Twitter.

In a similar move, Elon Musk also filed a counterclaim against Twitter in which he stated that Twitter was conducting fraudulent activities using its numbers and analytics.

Judge Kathleen St. Jude McCormick also ordered Twitter to “collect, review, and produce documents” from Kayvon Beykpour, who was with Twitter till May 2022 as general manager of consumers.

Kayvon Beykpour, who was fired by Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal in May, joined Twitter in 2018 when Jack Dorsey was head of the social media company.

Lawyers of Elon Musk seek to get the maximum amount of documentation from employees and former employees on Twitter like Kayvon Beykpour, who probably had access to the process of analysing spam and bots on the social media platform. It is also possible that he had access to actual figures of bots and spam on the platform taking into consideration that he was working very closely with the consumer part of the social media company.

Even though Elon’s lawyers requested the judge to add more Twitter employees to the list, the judge only allowed Kayvon Beykpour.