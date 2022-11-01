According to recent reports, Elon Musk wants Vine to come back. Vine is a short video platform that was created back in 2012. Read the entire article to find out more about this news piece.

About the comeback of Vine

It is common news that Elon Musk has now become the head of Twitter after buying the company for $44 billion. After taking over the company , he has taken a lot of new and different steps, the most surprising one being firing some employees, including the CEO Parag Agarwal.

According the rumors that have been surfacing, it is being said that Trump will be coming back on the social media platform. Rumors state that Elon Musk completely supports Donald Trump and has fired the employees involved in the Trump’s ban from Twitter. One of the newest steps that Elon Musk has taken is trying to bring Vine back. It is short form video app, and Instagram Reela and Tiktok and known to have taken inspiration from this app only.

About Vine

For people who do not anything about Vine, it was a short form video app and it was bought by Twitter in the year 2021. In very less time, the app started doing really well, and it became a go–to for people who needed to entertain themselves and had very less time. The app was doing pretty well until Facebook increased its restrictions due to which users couldn’t find their friends on the app. They could not even use to their google accounts to use the platform. Instagram and Tiktok came up with a similar format to show videos due to which Vine lost its popularity and faded away.

About Elon Musk

The new owner of Twitter Elon Musk is what everyone dreams of becoming. He is the richest person on the planet. Elon Musk has made a name for himself and he is one of the influential people all across the world. He is the owner of the greatest companies in the world that is SpaceX and Tesla. He has recently acquired Twitter after a long period of the back and forth between the both parties. Elon Musk proposed to buy the social media company long back but then he suddenly backed out. Twitter filed a lawsuit against him which is why he agreed to buy the company for $44 billion. He has fired all the employees at the company and is making a lot of changes since he has acquired the company.