Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Elon Musk wants Vine to Come Back

Aditi Bali
NewsPopularTrendingWorld

According to recent reportsElon Musk wants Vine to come backVine is a short video platform that was created back in 2012Read the entire article to find out more about this news piece.

About the comeback of Vine

It is common news that Elon Musk has now become the head of Twitter after buying the company for $44 billionAfter taking over the company , he has taken a lot of new and different stepsthe most surprising one being firing some employeesincluding the CEO Parag Agarwal.

According the rumors that have been surfacingit is being said that Trump will be coming back on the social media platformRumors state that Elon Musk completely supports Donald Trump and has fired the employees involved in the Trump’s ban from TwitterOne of the newest steps that Elon Musk has taken is trying to bring Vine backIt is short form video appand Instagram Reela and Tiktok and known to have taken inspiration from this app only.

About Vine

For people who do not anything about Vineit was a short form video app and it was bought by Twitter in the year 2021In very less timethe app started doing really welland it became a goto for people who needed to entertain themselves and had very less timeThe app was doing pretty well until Facebook increased its restrictions due to which users couldn’t find their friends on the appThey could not even use to their google accounts to use the platformInstagram and Tiktok came up with a similar format to show videos due to which Vine lost its popularity and faded away.Elon Musk

About Elon Musk

The new owner of Twitter Elon Musk is what everyone dreams of becomingHe is the richest person on the planetElon Musk has made a name for himself and he is one of the influential people all across the worldHe is the owner of the greatest companies in the world that is SpaceX and TeslaHe has recently acquired Twitter after a long period of the back and forth between the both partiesElon Musk proposed to buy the social media company long back but then he suddenly backed outTwitter filed a lawsuit against him which is why he agreed to buy the company for $44 billionHe has fired all the employees at the company and is making a lot of changes since he has acquired the company.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend