TikToker shares hack to getting 46 days off using 18 days PTO

Running around the clock, and meeting deadlines can be an exhausting business. Anybody with a job will be quite familiar with this exhaustion. These individuals will definitely know how precious holidays are, and in the 21st century, getting a decent number of off days can be a Herculean task. However, a certain TikToker has become the knight in shining armor for these individuals. The TikToker who goes by the name @fandomfanboi has shared a hack showing how to get 46 days off using 18 days of paid time off (PTO). Sounds interesting? Read along to know more.

From 18 To 45

TikTok is indeed becoming quite resourceful these days. You can find hacks for just about anything on the platform. The hack showing how to get 46 days off using 18 days of PTO had commanded the spotlight on Facebook recently. The same hack is now making its rounds on TikTok, and users are mighty impressed.

The TikTok video posted by @fandomfanboi features a post from Twitter user @afashola_, who reposted the same from an Instagram page that goes by the name @mba_ish. Even before they posted this meme to their Instagram, it had been circulating on Facebook.

The meme comprises a list of dates throughout the year that can be strategically used by the workers with PTO to maximize the number of consecutive off days. If you need a ten-day break, then take four days off before Good Friday off, or perhaps you can go for four days off between Christmas and New Year. The TikTok amassed over 9.3 million views.

The comments sections reflected the gratitude of the users who were quite pleased with the hack. Some were overjoyed and totally at a loss for words that they ended their comment with just a ‘Thankyou.”

“Do people not do this? I do this for every holiday lol,” one user commented

However, some of the users said that this tip wouldn’t necessarily work at their workplace because a good majority of Americans do not really get 18 days of PTO in the first place. While some get between 10 to 14 days of PTO at most, there are others who don’t get any at all.

Even those with PTOs commented that the hack would be met with failure as a good majority of companies have methods in place to prevent these kinds of schemes. Turns out, when the employees try to act smart, the employer becomes smarter.