Elon Musk warns of Twitter’s potential to disrupt traditional media’s narrative control

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has raised concerns about how the popular micro-blogging platform poses a “danger” to traditional media’s ability to control the narrative. In a recent move that has caught attention, Musk restored the coveted Blue check marks for influential users and celebrities, signaling a potential shift in the power dynamics between social media and traditional media outlets.

This development has not gone unnoticed, with Mario Nawfal, Co-founder and CEO at NFT Tech and founder of International Blockchain Consulting (IBC), taking to Twitter to express his observations. Nawfal tweeted that he was surprised to realize the extent of the media’s animosity towards Musk this week, hinting at a possible bias or negative portrayal of Musk in traditional media.

Musk’s comment about Twitter being a “danger” to traditional media is significant as it highlights the growing influence of social media platforms in shaping public discourse and information dissemination. With its real-time and wide-reaching nature, Twitter has become a powerful tool for individuals, including influential figures like Musk, to communicate with their followers and express their perspectives directly without the need for intermediaries like traditional media.

This shift in the dynamics between social media and traditional media raises questions about the future of media control and the potential impact on the narrative-shaping process. As more and more people turn to social media for news and information, traditional media outlets may face challenges in maintaining their traditional role as gatekeepers of news and controlling the narrative.

“Twitter gets criticised for $8 verification, yet no one talks about Instagram copying the strategy at almost double the price,” he shared. In addition, the SpaceX launch was a success and a fantastic stride forward for humanity despite the predictable explosion. However, the media portrays it as a failure. Nawfal posted, “If NASA did the same thing, praise would dominate headlines. Something doesn’t add up.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, recently made a bold statement on the social media platform, stating, “Yup. Twitter is a serious danger to their ability to control the narrative.” This statement comes from Musk’s longstanding feud with traditional media outlets.

Musk has had a history of conflicts with traditional media, often criticizing them for their biased reporting and control over the narrative. He has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with how traditional media outlets portray him and his companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX. Musk has often taken to Twitter to express his frustrations and share his opinions directly with his followers, bypassing the traditional media channels.

In response to the backlash he has received from traditional media, Musk’s Twitter account recently removed the “government-funded media” labels on all accounts belonging to conventional publications and digital news outlets. Twitter originally introduced these labels to provide transparency about the funding sources behind specific media organizations. However, their implementation was controversial and criticized, as some argued that they were biased and selectively applied.

The debate over “government-funded media” tags and the departure of NPR and PBS

In a recent move, Twitter had initially placed a “publicly-funded” label on the BBC’s account and labeled US-based NPR as “government-funded media.” This action by Twitter was met with controversy and criticism, as it raised concerns about the platform’s transparency and impartiality in labeling media organizations.

Following this, Twitter applied more “government-funded media” labels on the accounts of other global news outlets, including ABC Australia, SBS Australia, RNZ New Zealand, SR Ekot, and SVT in Sweden, and TV3.cat in Catalonia. However, labeling NPR as a government-funded organization led to NPR quitting Twitter, followed by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), which also left the platform after being labeled as government-backed media.

These events have further fueled the ongoing debate about the role of social media platforms in labeling and categorizing media organizations and the potential implications of such labels on their credibility and perception by the public. Some view the labeling of media outlets by Twitter as a step towards providing transparency and accountability in news reporting, while others express concerns about the subjective nature of these labels and the potential for them to be misinterpreted or misused.

As the debate continues, it remains important for social media platforms, media organizations, and the public to engage in thoughtful discussions and critical analysis of the role of social media in shaping the narrative, ensuring transparency, and maintaining the integrity of news reporting in the online sphere.

