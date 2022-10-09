Elon Musk welcomes Kanye West back to Twitter

American Rapper, Kanye West has announced his arrival back again on Twitter. He was also seen posting his first-ever picture on his Twitter account which was the very first time after two long years.

There were many influencers and celebrities who reportedly welcomed him for his arrival back to Twitter. The list of influencers also includes the controversial businessman, Elon Musk who is among the ones welcoming the American rapper to the social media platform.

Kanye West welcomed to Twitter by Elon Musk

Kanye West has been welcomed to Twitter now! After coming to Twitter, Kanye who is also known by the name of Ye was seen posting a new photograph of a hat that said 2024. You can checkout this first-ever tweet down below:

Also, he posted another photograph of him with the chief Executive Officer of Meta Platfomrs Inc, Mark Zuckerberg. In this post, we were seen accusing the CEO of the social media giant of kicking him out from the Meta’ owned Instagram platform.

Talking more about this issue, recently, it was said that Kanye West’s Instagram account was deleted, and also his account was given a restriction for violating the social media’s policies.

This was among the responses given by the Meta spokesperson when it was asked about the reason why Kanye West’s account was restricted. Adding more details about this, it’s been said by NBC that Kanye West appeared to be posting content related to a few of the groups as anti-semitic which was very much against the violations of the social media platform.

However, it’s been also said that this was not at all the first time when Kanye’s account was suspended, in fact in March, it was reported that Kanye’s account was again put on lock for a whole day in order for violating the necessary violations of Instagram.

Previously, we also have reports claiming that the rapper has posted a new post on Twitter which was very much after the US Presidential elections. His account has also been a victim of receiving temporary bans from many such social media sites and also he has been among the influencers who have faced a lot of criticism about his post on political agenda from other Twitter users.

However, as we returned back to Twitter! We have a new tweet coming out from the controversially and popularly known richest businessman, Elon Musk which shares “Welcomes back to Twitter, my friend”. You can have a look at his tweet down below: