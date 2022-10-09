No Man’s Sky Releases Massive 4.0 Waypoint Update

The No Man’s Sky 4.0 waypoint update brings with it both redesigns and balancing changes along with hundreds of quality-of-life improvements, as Hello Games seeks a more cohesive gameplay experience. Hello Games stated that the Waypoint update includes major overhauls of No Mans Skys inventory, catalog, achievements, and gameplay modes.

Developer Hello Games says the big new update is designed to help new and returning players understand the game, which has had 21 big updates over the six years since its initial launch and give players on Nintendo Switch a better pick-up-and-play experience. The high-level stuff we know already; as developer Hello Games head Sean Murray told Eurogamer earlier this week, Waypoint coming along with the new Switch port for No Mans Sky is less about major new additions than major quality-of-life improvements. The previous No Mans Sky update expanded the capital ship base you build, adding lots of new features and content, and adding lots of new quality-of-life improvements for asteroids, space outside, fleets, and frigates, among other things more on those here.

To this end, Hello Games has teased previously about a bunch of overhauls and streamlining intended to make No Mans Sky’s past six years’ worth of updates a more cohesive whole, along with a new, less grinding Relaxed Mode, an overhauled Survival Mode, plus a wealth of Custom Play options.