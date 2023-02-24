Elon Musk’s cost-cutting measures result in Twitter losing access to Slack

In an effort to cut expenses and boost revenue, Elon Musk’s Twitter is implementing various cost-saving measures. These include laying off more than half of its global workforce, giving up office space, and auctioning surplus office items.

The latest move involves reconsidering expenses for subscription-based software. As reported by Platformer, Twitter is letting go of Slack, a chat tool specifically designed for corporates, which has caused some inconvenience for employees. Some Twitter employees took to Bind, an anonymous workplace chat app, after losing access to Slack.

However, losing access to Slack also means employees would lose years of chat data. It is speculated that Musk may introduce Slack’s rival Mattermost for Twitter workers, which is used by Tesla employees. Alternatively, Slack may return to Twitter if its absence causes too much inconvenience for employees.

In addition to cutting expenses, Twitter is also looking for ways to raise money. Recently, it auctioned off several office items, including a coffee maker machine, Apple Macs, furniture, and Twitter memorabilia.

The company is also expanding its Blue subscription in different countries, which promises users the official blue badge, the option to edit tweets after publishing, and more.

However, Twitter has faced several challenges, including not paying office rent, forcing employees to work from home. Landlords of Twitter’s San Francisco and London offices have taken legal action against the company for not paying rent, and similar situations have occurred at Twitter’s Singapore office. Additionally, the company faced a brief outage earlier this week, causing inconvenience to users.

Twitter’s efforts to cut expenses and raise money reflect the challenging financial situation faced by many companies due to the pandemic and economic downturn. However, it remains to be seen whether these measures will be successful in achieving the desired financial outcomes for the company.

What is Slack ?

Slack is a cloud-based communication and collaboration tool designed for teams and businesses. The platform is designed to improve communication and productivity by providing a centralized space where teams can share messages, files, and collaborate on projects in real-time.

Slack was launched in 2013 and has since become a popular platform for businesses of all sizes. The platform offers a range of features, including channels for organizing conversations, direct messaging, file sharing, and integration with other apps such as Google Drive and Trello.

Slack also provides video and audio calling, screen sharing, and searchable archives, making it a comprehensive solution for team communication. One of the key benefits of Slack is its ability to reduce email overload. Teams can use channels to organize conversations around specific topics, projects, or teams, reducing the need for endless email threads.