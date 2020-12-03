Elon Musk’s ‘Lightning Bolt’ from “Teslaquila” to “Tesla Tequila”

Elon Musk, the tech-billionaire sets foot in another tangent, what started with a Twitter’s April Fool’s Day joke, ends up becoming a reality, but not as the man originally wanted.

“Teslaquila”– the exotic classy name that Tesla wanted to register for their Tequila brand could unfortunately not make it through Tequila Regulatory Council. The word could not be registered as it is too similar to the word ‘Tequila’ which is a “designation of origin” as The Verge refers it.

This means that it is not just Elon Musk who cannot get the word, but anyone who tries to register the word “Tequila” or anything similar to it will not be able to own it.

Who is responsible for the manufacturing, trade and consumption of Tequila?

Tequila Regulatory Council is the entity which regulates the approval and rejection of registered names. Martín Muñoz is the head of the certification department in the regulatory council and he mentions in a statement that “Teslaquila” may cause misunderstanding as it is too similar to the original term “Tequila”. As reports suggest, the Mexican property law rejected the said trademark and hence, it cannot be registered as a brand.

In one of the arguments, as reported, Tesla argued and challenged the opposition regulatory body by saying that “Teslaquila” is a natural term drawn from the car company’s first name and the suffix ‘quila’, (Tesla+quila= Teslaquila)

A smart argument one can say but the Mexican regulatory body, Tequila Regulatory Council (TRC) denied all requests and declared in their final statement that “Teslaquila” cannot be created.

FYI, Fun Fact: Tequila is only produced in MEXICO.

Next on the update, Elon Musk moves forward in life, forgets about his “Teslaquila” rejection and registers the brand by the name “Tesla Tequila”. To no surprise, this name was approved by the regulatory body and is now registered in both Mexico and the United States of America.

As Elon Musk took a sigh of relief, another bump in the road made his Tesla wobble.

The classic “Lightning-Bolt” shaped glass bottle that contains the Tesla Tequila is hard to mass-produce, according to several providers.

The first hurdle on the road was the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic due to which the production was significantly delayed and the company strategized to hold the brand’s public launch.

However, recently last month on November 5, the Tesla Tequila was launched at $250. As revealed by Tesla, the ultimate product is produced by California-based Tequila brand- Nosotros tequila.

The lightening-bolt shaped bottle filled with Tesla Tequila sold out the same day and the company is expressing its well-deserved happiness.

Not just Tesla, the Tequila Regulatory Council is happy too and mentions that the tequila industry is honoured that someone as important as Elon Musk is representing the designation of origin- Tequila.