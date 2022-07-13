Elon Musk’s old Zip2 business card from 1995 creates quite a stir on Twitter

The Twitter spotlight has been shining bright on Elon Musk for quite some time now. From his tweet about Mars colonization to pulling out of the Twitter deal, Musk has put on quite an entertaining show for the netizens. Now, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is in for a blast from the past. Musk’s old business card from 1995 throws light on the old roads once traversed by the wealthiest and perhaps quirkiest man on Earth, and Twitter is excited. For starters, it is a bittersweet reminder that before the hard climb is inevitable to reach the glorious summit. The old Zip2 card from 1995 was shared by a Twitter profile named DogeDesigner. Let us take a look at the tweet.

Ancient times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

The tweet managed to pique the interest of Musk himself who reacted with “Ancient times.” It looks like Musk is in for a stroll down memory lane.

Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk trending on Twitter is not a new scenario. It can be considered to be one of the most routine and normal scenarios on Twitter. Even this tweet is no different. The Twitter town will not miss an opportunity to peep into Musk’s past and come up with their own stories and interpretations. While a good majority of users were eager to applaud Musk for the long way he has come, others had wilder ideas about what to do with the 1995 business card. Well, just like Elon Musk seldom runs out of quirky tweets, Twitter never runs out of wild and bizarre ideas. Let us take a look.

Looks like people are taking ‘blast from the past’ way too literally.

Talking about Ancient times… https://t.co/XzXcWfoqHd — Pete the Northern Lad (@ghmM_Europe) July 13, 2022

Well, as long as it works out right, a one-man show is not so bad.

He is basically everything. Chairman, CTO, Cofounder, …. — Anndy Lian (@anndylian) July 13, 2022

You could give it a try.

you still got that email? — For the people by the people (@NinjaRose420) July 13, 2022

The eye for detail is out of the world!

Elon planned to buy twitter since ancient time, I see the blue bird's wing in the logo — MrC and Doge (@MrSee1224) July 13, 2022

I am pretty sure he wouldn’t mind.

Is that phone line still active elon imma give u a call — Abel Permana (@afterninetys) July 13, 2022

Right there is your try not to laugh challenge.

Your current card? pic.twitter.com/sUV3suYsSS — The Merry Trader (@TheMerryTrader) July 13, 2022

He went in for a 360-degree turn.

From zip productions to spaceships, the improvement is hilarious;) — Setoshi (@SetoshiNakamoto) July 13, 2022

Are we gonna start the conspiracy theories again?

Chief Technology Officer was a very futuristic title, though. Didn’t go mainstream until 2011 or so. Or Maybe I’ve been living under a rock. — Tara Imani, AIA NCIDQ ASID (@Parthenon1) July 13, 2022

Now that is one legendary discovery. 1995 indeed seems like eons ago!

Then that means I'm a Legend cuz I was born during ancient times — Veerendra Mc Coon (@VeerendraMc) July 13, 2022

Good old times.

Back when Mars was just a planet in our solar system, and the moon had all the hype. — Bergsy (@Bergsy_Sol) July 13, 2022

How can we conclude something about Elon Musk without a meme? That will be completely outrageous. So here you go.