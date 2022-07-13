Log In Register
Elon Musk’s old Zip2 business card from 1995 creates quite a stir on Twitter

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending
Elon Musk

Elon Musk

The Twitter spotlight has been shining bright on Elon Musk for quite some time now. From his tweet about Mars colonization to pulling out of the Twitter deal, Musk has put on quite an entertaining show for the netizens. Now, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is in for a blast from the past. Musk’s old business card from 1995 throws light on the old roads once traversed by the wealthiest and perhaps quirkiest man on Earth, and Twitter is excited. For starters, it is a bittersweet reminder that before the hard climb is inevitable to reach the glorious summit. The old Zip2 card from 1995 was shared by a Twitter profile named DogeDesigner. Let us take a look at the tweet.

The tweet managed to pique the interest of Musk himself who reacted with “Ancient times.” It looks like Musk is in for a stroll down memory lane.

Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk trending on Twitter is not a new scenario. It can be considered to be one of the most routine and normal scenarios on Twitter. Even this tweet is no different. The Twitter town will not miss an opportunity to peep into Musk’s past and come up with their own stories and interpretations. While a good majority of users were eager to applaud Musk for the long way he has come, others had wilder ideas about what to do with the 1995 business card. Well, just like Elon Musk seldom runs out of quirky tweets, Twitter never runs out of wild and bizarre ideas. Let us take a look.

Looks like people are taking ‘blast from the past’ way too literally.

Well, as long as it works out right, a one-man show is not so bad.

You could give it a try.

The eye for detail is out of the world!

I am pretty sure he wouldn’t mind.

Right there is your try not to laugh challenge.

He went in for a 360-degree turn.

Are we gonna start the conspiracy theories again?

Now that is one legendary discovery. 1995 indeed seems like eons ago!

Good old times.

How can we conclude something about Elon Musk without a meme? That will be completely outrageous. So here you go.

