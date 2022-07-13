Google wipes out its Pixel 7 Pro, do checkout

What do you anticipate when you buy a used smartphone from a marketplace like Facebook? You’re hoping for a gadget with minimum harm, right? A user has now revealed his experience of ordering a Pixel 6 Pro and receiving a yet-to-be-released Pixel 7 Pro.

Someone appears to have mistakenly placed a Pixel 7 Pro as a Pixel 6 Pro in the Facebook marketplace, which is most likely an engineering sample. Here’s the whole tale of how an ordinary customer obtained an unannounced smartphone and then had it remotely deactivated by Google.

Google Wipes out Pixel 7 Pro Series

Above40clan, a Twitter user, posted a tale of a buddy who received the Pixel 7 Pro instead of the Pixel 6 Pro. According to his account, the Pixel 6 Pro was bought two months ago and the Pixel 7 Pro was received barely a month ago, implying that the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro debut is imminent. According to the images given by the user, the developer version of the Google Pixel 7 is known as the Cubot Cheetah 2, and the manufacturer is Google. According to Google I/O 2022, the Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by Google Tensor 2, which is supposed to boost CPU and GPU speed as well as battery economy.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro’s camera is “excellent,” according to the user, and the phone even has an Android 13 version. Their joy, however, was short-lived, as Google remotely deleted the Pixel 7 Pro, rendering it inoperable. It appears that Google traced the device ID online and remotely deactivated it, and any smartphone vendor may do the same with any of their handsets. The user then turned to XDA Developers in search of a solution, and as of now, there appears to be no way to make the gadget operate. In reality, the gadget is believed to be trapped in fastboot mode, with no means to flash the OS or even exit fastboot mode, rendering the device inoperable.

Although he presently holds an upcoming flagship smartphone from Google, the firm has ensured that he just has useless hardware. It’s unclear whether users will be able to flash the OS after the formal launch and use it like a regular smartphone.

Already got blocked . Stuck in fastboot pic.twitter.com/gKweRAYOSh — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

