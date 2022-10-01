Log In Register
Elon Musk’s Optimus “light years behind” Boston Dynamics

Sandra Theres Dony
Tesla’s AI Day indeed came with some surprises, the most striking one being the prototype of the humanoid, Optimus. Although, a commendable step, people are now busy comparing Tesla’s Optimus to Boston Dynamics robots that display staggering finesse and flexibility. Some critics came down rather hard on Tesla’s prototype, stating that it was “light years behind Boston Dynamics,” and they are not entirely wrong. The occasional videos from Boston Dynamics that send Twitterati into Terminator-related fears are proof enough for the accomplishment of Boston Dynamics. Perhaps, we should cut Tesla some slack given the fact that that humanoid is still in its embryonic stage. Read along to know more.

Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk’s presentation of Tesla’s prototype humanoid brushed up Twitterati’s memory of Boston Dynamics robots which could move, and even dance with appalling flexibility. Compared to these, Tesla’s prototype falls behind. Soon after Optimus was revealed to the public, the wave of comparisons hits Twitter showing the supremacy of one in comparison to the other. Looks like a couple of impressive demos and promises aren’t enough to impress and convince people about the viability of a product. However, some of the users were quite supportive of Tesla pointing out some vital facts like how Boston Dynamics took over thirty years to get to the position it is in now while Tesla has only had a mere six months.

Even financial analysts and investors were quite skeptical about Tesla’s new move opining that it would be beneficial for the company if it focuses on its core business aka the manufacture of electric cars. However, Musk is rather optimistic about Optimus and has already assured that it will be available for sale in another two to three years at a cost below $20,000. Well, you never know. Optimus might actually surprise people in the long run. For now, let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter. (Safe to say that Twitter Town does have an eye for detail).

