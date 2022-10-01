Elon Musk Wrote to the Head of Twitter that he Should not be Anyone’s “Boss”

According to recent text conversations, Elon Musk told the head of Twitter that he didn’t think he should be the “boss of anyone.”

As part of the ongoing paperwork leading up to Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter, a number of messages between Mr. Musk and important Twitter leaders, including founder Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor, and current CEO Parag Agrawal, have been made public.

On October 17, Twitter and Mr. Musk are scheduled to appear in court for a trial that will determine whether or not the world’s richest person can be forced to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

Early discussions between Mr. Agrawal and Mr. Musk revealed that Mr. Musk detested managing things. I kind of feel like I shouldn’t be anyone’s boss. But I enjoy assisting with technical/product design issues.

Additionally, he said that he preferred to be treated “like an engineer rather than a CEO.”

The modification also made clear how Mr. Musk’s position on the Twitter board was eliminated.

The statement made by Mr. Agrawal to Mr. Musk said, “You are allowed to tweet ‘is Twitter dying?’ or anything else about Twitter – but it’s my obligation to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context.”

The next time we speak, I’d like to give you my opinion on the current degree of internal distraction and how it relates to external distraction.

One minute later, Mr. Musk answered with a series of messages: “What did you accomplish this week? I’m not a board member. Time is being wasted on this. Will present a proposal to privatise Twitter.

Later, he told Bret Taylor, “dramatic action is required. Restructuring should be done as a private firm because it is difficult to do it as a publicly traded corporation because eliminating bogus users will make the numbers seem horrible. Jack concurs with this.

A three-way meeting between Mr. Musk, Mr. Agrawal, and himself was arranged by Jack Dorsey, but it appears this did not go well.

Mr. Musk messaged Mr. Dorsey, saying, “You and I are in total accord.” Parag is simply moving too slowly and attempting to win the favour of those who will not be happy no matter what he does.”