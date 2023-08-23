Elon Musk’s Platform X Aims to Revamp News Links Display, Potentially Impacting News Publishers

Elon Musk, the driving force behind the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is orchestrating a transformative shift in how news content is presented on X. This strategic move could potentially disrupt news publishers’ ability to capture audiences effectively.

Musk’s brainchild, X, is on the brink of implementing a change that involves stripping news links of their headline and text components, leaving only the lead image intact when shared on the platform. This development, revealed in a recent post by Musk, is thought to stem directly from his vision.

According to initial reports from Fortune, this manoeuvre appears to be Musk’s way of fostering longer user engagement on X while encouraging them to embrace the subscription service for a more comprehensive experience. The exact implications for advertisers remain uncertain, considering Musk’s earlier statement in July that boasted a sizable monthly user base of 540 million.

Presently, news links manifest on user timelines as “cards,” complete with an image, source reference, and a condensed headline. This packaging entices clicks and aids publishers in securing readership. However, with the impending truncation of links, users might resort to composing accompanying text in their posts. This shift could potentially drive users towards X’s premium service, enabling a single post with an expansive 25,000-character limit.

In the wake of these alterations, Musk is repositioning X as a hub more pertinent for content creators. Premium subscribers now enjoy the privilege of sharing extended videos, attaining higher post visibility, and receiving a share of ad revenue.

Since assuming ownership in 2022, Elon Musk has instated several noteworthy changes that have fundamentally transformed the platform.

Firstly, a comprehensive rebranding took place, rechristening Twitter as X. This makeover extended to a redesigned logo and a modified URL structure. The transition was notable for its prominent display of the ‘X’ logo, embellishing the company’s headquarters.

Furthermore, Musk directed his attention towards overhauling the verification process. He challenged the existing protocol that bestowed blue checkmarks upon accounts of public significance, critiquing it as a system that fostered inequality. Musk’s proposal involved a monthly $8 fee for verification within the revamped premium service, Twitter Blue. Those unwilling to pay faced the risk of losing their blue checkmark.

Content moderation underwent significant changes under Musk’s stewardship. He controversially reinstated accounts banned in previous administrations, including those of Kanye West (now Ye), Andrew Tate, and Donald Trump. In response to these shifts, a content moderation council was instituted, tasked with reviewing suspended accounts. Musk also encouraged users to report harmful content.

Additionally, Musk altered the content curation process, introducing a tab that empowered users to choose between viewing the latest tweets from their followings or Twitter-recommended tweets. He augmented the frequency of ads and promoted content, aiming to personalize and enrich the user experience.

