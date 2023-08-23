Nvidia’s Stock Soars 3%, Reaches $481.87 in Remarkable Rally, Analysts Foresee 4x Yearly Profits

On Monday, Nvidia’s stock witnessed a robust surge, climbing by as much as 3% to reach $481.87. This upswing built upon the company’s 8% gain the previous day and managed to breach its previous all-time high of $480.88.

This rally arrives just ahead of the chipmaker’s imminent announcement of its last quarter’s performance. Analysts predict Nvidia’s profits to experience an impressive quadruple growth on a year-over-year basis. This anticipated surge is attributed to an expected doubling of sales in the AI sector, according to FactSet data.

In recent times, Nvidia’s shares have skyrocketed by an astonishing 315% since October of the previous year. Strikingly, no other constituent of the S&P 500 index has managed to outpace this growth, with the next highest being a 128% increase.

Yet, within the sphere of AI-exposed or AI-related stocks, several others have significantly outperformed the broader market throughout the present year. Meta has surged by 142%, Tesla by 92%, Palo Alto Networks by 72%, Advanced Micro Devices by 67%, Amazon by 61%, Salesforce by 58%, Adobe by 56%, and Arista Networks by 53%. These stocks secure positions among the S&P’s top 20 performers in 2023, overshadowing the modest median 3% year-to-date return for index-listed stocks.

In spite of this remarkable spike, there remains a widely-held belief that Nvidia’s stock has additional room for growth. FactSet-tracked data indicates that analysts’ average price target stands at $538, implying a potential 12% upside.

Renowned Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann, who has set the highest Wall Street target at $800 for Nvidia, emphasized the company’s unique position in terms of software and AI solutions. His valuation projects Nvidia’s worth at $2 trillion, potentially ranking it as the world’s fourth-largest company, surpassed only by Apple, Microsoft, and Saudi Aramco.

A staggering $890 billion increase in market capitalization over the past 10 months underscores Nvidia’s meteoric rise. This surpasses the combined valuation of industry stalwarts like JPMorgan Chase and Walmart.

In a surprising turn, Nvidia’s soaring stock valuation is juxtaposed with historic levels of relative value growth. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, a measure of share price relative to trailing 12-month earnings, has surged from around 50 to almost 250 since the preceding autumn. This starkly contrasts with the median P/E ratio of approximately 25 across all S&P companies.

An impactful statement from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives characterizes Nvidia’s billionaire CEO, Jensen Huang, as the “godfather of AI.” This accolade aligns with the CEO’s substantial increase in net worth, surging from roughly $14 billion to an impressive $43 billion within the current year, as per Forbes’ estimations.

