Elon Musk’s statements that Twitter is the “biggest click driver,” is a lie, former employee reported 

The social media company Twitter was recently acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, who previously asserted that Twitter is “biggest click driver on the Internet by far.” However, among other people, a former employee has denied the allegations.

Musk allegedly stated, “Twitter drives a massive number of clicks to other websites/apps. Biggest click driver on the Internet by far.”

Claire Diaz-Ortiz, a former employee of Twitter, criticized Musk on social media. She declared that his charges were “100 per cent false.”

Claire Diaz-Ortiz tweeted, “lies. i worked @twitter 5 yrs + wrote 2 books on social media mktg. this is 💯 FALSE & @twitter knows it. we never sold it on clicks, bc it is much lower on traffic than FB, LI, etc. twitter has other key strengths. (& mrkting is way more than clicks;).”

Another user also spoke up to say that Musk’s comments are “embarrassingly wrong.”

“100% wrong. Embarrassingly wrong. I mean even if you ignore the search engines it’s wrong. I can feel your ad execs and partnerships people (if there are any left) shriveling up the more you type,” Product developer Tom Coats wrote the article.

Even better, he published a report demonstrating that Facebook accounts for over 74% of all referrals. Whereas Twitter only accounts for a little under 8%.

Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc., acquired Twitter for USD 44 billion at the end of October. As a result, he became the richest man in the world. Additionally, he took control of one of the most important and significant social media platforms.

Elon Musk warns the employees of Twitter

The warning occurred after a turbulent beginning to Musk’s leadership in the social media business. This spanned a two-week period when he dismissed half of Twitter’s personnel. Additionally, he ousted the majority of the senior executives including Parag Agrawal and ordered the remaining staff to stop working from home.

Yoel Roth, one of the executive who was working until Thursday had emerged as a member of Elon Musk’s new leadership team, left. Talking about another person, Robin Wheeler, resigned as well, but Musk urged her to stay. In addition, people anonymously reported about quitting of people to maintain their personal and professional relations.

Musk gave several serious warnings. Ahead of 80-hour work weeks, employees should be prepared. There will be fewer workplace benefits, including free lunch. His ownership term also ended the flexibility that permitted workers to work from home during Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Musk added, “If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted,”

Musk responded, “We all need to be more hardcore regarding the possibility of attrition.”