Elon Musk’s transgender daughter files for change in name and gender identity

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has applied to Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica to change her name and gender identity in official documents.

Vivian Jenna Wilson (formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk) born to Elon Musk and Justin Musk in 2004 filed the petition in April soon after her 18th birthday. In California, the legal age of consent is 18.

Elon Musk and Justin Wilson

Justin and Elon Musk got married in January 2000 in Peterborough, Ontario. They had 6 kids together and Xavier was born with Griffin Musk in 2004. The couple’s first kid, Nevada, who was born in 2002, passed away at 10 weeks due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Justin Wilson filed for divorce after a few years due to the unhealthy behaviour of her husband. Divorce was finalised on 13 September 2008

According to various news reports, the reason for the name change and gender change in the petition is that she does not wish to be related to or live with her father in any way, shape, or form. She also mentioned gender identity as a reason to change her name.

In the petition, she has asked the court to legally change her gender recognition from male to female.

Vivian took her mother’s last name ‘Wilson’ as “she wants now to be recognised as female”.

Earlier, Elon Musk had declared his support for the Republican Party in the United States of America. And the Republican Party is known for its anti-LGBTQI+activities and legislation making which scrubs transgender rights.

Musk had also previously tweeted about the transgender issue. In a 2020 tweet, he said that he supports transgender, but the pronounces were an aesthetic nightmare.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

There has been no official confirmation or comments from Tesla or Elon Musk’s lawyer regarding her daughter’s move.

Elon Musk started his career in 1995 by co-founding the web software company Zip2. He is currently the wealthiest man on Earth, with a net worth of $224 billion.