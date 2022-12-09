Elon Musk’s Twitter sued for ‘disproportionately’ firing female employees

In the latest turn of events, Twitter has faced another chain of lawsuits from former staffers, and this time it has been accused of disproportionately firing female staff.

Two former female staffers namely, Carolina Bernal Strifling and Willow Wren Turkel, who lost their jobs when Musk took over the reins on the social media platform, are now moving to court, alleging that the abrupt mass layoffs last month affected female employees adversely.



As per the Forbes magazine’s report, the lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court, accuses the social media behemoth of disproportionately laying off 57 per cent of female employees, compared to less than half of men, eventhough Twitter employed more men before the layoff.

The Associated Press reported that the lawsuit claimed as “women are more often caregivers of children and other family members, and thus not able to comply with such demands”, the layoffs “disproportionately harmed” them.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said women “had targets on their backs” once Musk acquired the company, regardless of their talent and contributions.

“It’s not a huge surprise unfortunately that women were hit so hard by these layoffs when Elon Musk was overseeing these incredibly ad hoc layoffs just in a matter of days,” Liss-Riordan said at a press conference in San Fransisco discussing the four class action lawsuits she has filed on behalf of former Twitter employees.