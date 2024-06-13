Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, previously known as Twitter, has introduced a significant update by making user likes private. This change, which was earlier available only to paying users, aims to improve user privacy and has elicited mixed reactions from the platform’s varied user base.

Boosting Privacy for All Users

In an announcement earlier this week, X’s engineering team disclosed the new privacy feature, stating, “We are making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.” Consequently, users will still be able to view their own likes, but these will no longer be visible to others. This update ends a long-standing feature that allowed users to see each other’s likes.

The new feature was implemented on Wednesday, and users quickly noticed the “Likes” tab had vanished from other users’ profiles. While users can still access and see their own likes, visiting another account no longer offers this option. The update was accompanied by a pop-up notification suggesting that this new privacy measure could boost user engagement: “Liking more posts will make your ‘For you’ feed better,” the message stated.

Reasons Behind the Update

According to the engineering team’s update, like counts and other metrics will continue to appear in users’ notifications for their own posts. Although the total number of likes on a post will still be shown, only the post’s author can see who liked it. The option to hide likes was initially introduced for Premium subscribers in September, allowing users to “keep spicy likes private by hiding your likes tab.”

The decision to make likes private for all users is part of a broader effort to tackle privacy concerns on the platform. By making likes private, X aims to offer users a more secure and personal experience, reducing the potential for embarrassment or scrutiny over their online activity. This change aligns with a growing trend among social media platforms to prioritize user privacy and data security.

The response to this change has been mixed. Some users welcome the increased privacy, while others regret the loss of a feature that provided insights into others’ interests and preferences. The ability to see likes was often used to gauge public opinion and discover new content. For many, the removal of this feature represents the loss of a valuable social interaction tool.

Wider Changes Under Musk’s Ownership

Since Elon Musk purchased the platform for $44 billion in 2022, X has seen numerous changes beyond just its name and logo. One of the most notable changes was the removal of blue verification checks for non-Premium users, a move that faced backlash due to concerns about misinformation. Although some verification badges were later restored, the platform has continued to evolve, sometimes contentiously.

Content Moderation and User Confidence

Amid these changes, X has faced increasing scrutiny regarding content moderation and the rise of hate speech on the platform. Researchers and users have expressed concerns that these issues have worsened under Musk’s leadership. The platform’s approach to moderation, transparency, and user safety remains a contentious issue, with some advertisers and users reconsidering their engagement with X.

The Future of Privacy in Social Media

Making likes private reflects a broader trend in the social media landscape, where user privacy is becoming increasingly important. As platforms continue to evolve, balancing transparency, user engagement, and privacy will be crucial. X’s decision could set a precedent for other social media companies considering similar privacy enhancements.

Elon Musk’s decision to make likes private on X marks a significant step towards enhancing user privacy. While the change has received mixed reactions, it underscores a growing emphasis on protecting user data and providing a more secure online experience. As X continues to navigate its transformation under Musk’s ownership, the platform’s approach to privacy, content moderation, and user engagement will be closely observed by its global user base.