“Elon, Please Get Off Twitter,” actor Mark Ruffalo claims, Check out Musk’s reply

A post from US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizing Elon Musk and pleading with him to “please get off Twitter” was retweeted by actor Mark Ruffalo.

He said, “Hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility.” Meanwhile, Musk replied, “Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had earlier posted on Twitter, “Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like? This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What’s good? Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me.”

Musk posted a screenshot of Ocasio-campaign Cortez’s merchandise with a sweatshirt’s $58 price tag circled, escalating the spat. Musk was referred to as a “union buster with an ego problem” in response to her claim that her employees are united.

Following her conversations with Musk, Ocasio-Cortez later claimed that her Twitter account was “conveniently” giving her trouble. She questioned Musk’s professed commitment to free speech in a tweet in which she claimed that he had blocked her account because she had said something he didn’t like.

Musk and Ruffalo argument over Twitter

Ruffalo replied back, “Maybe so,” as he is also an activist and has long supported a lot of leftist causes.

“That’s why having robust filters for dis/misinformation & credible verified users has been a popular feature for people & advertisers alike. We need those safeguards to ensure accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave,” he said.

Ocasio-Cortez and Musk have disagreed in the past

Ocasio-Cortez and Musk have repeatedly disagreed in the past, especially on issues of free speech and unionisation. But other public figures have also voiced opposition to the idea of charging $8 a month for the revised Twitter Blue subscription, which was already rolling out as of Saturday, and highlighted concerns about prospective changes to content filtering.

Author Steven King and Musk tweeted back and forth earlier in the week, with King criticising the first notion that the subscription fee be $20 per month. Shortly after Musk’s takeover last week, several celebs, like as producer Shonda Rhimes and singer Sara, said they were leaving the app.

An Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman did not immediately answer an inquiry for comment from a news panel.

This is not the only conversation regarding social media platform. After Elon Musk took the ownership of the Twitter, the changes he made are becoming a topic of discussion. Additionally, Twitter lay-off most of the employees from the firm.