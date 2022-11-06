‘Elon Musk’ Tweets Lyrics of Bhojpuri Song Lollipop Lagelu in Hindi

According to recent reports, Elon Musk tweeted the lyrics of the song Lollipop Lagelu on his account, and many users believed it to be true since it was made from a profile that was verified. Read the entire article to find out about the real story.

About the tweet

Recent reports suggest that this song was posted from a fake account that was owned by a person named Woolford who is a Hindi professor at a university in Melbourne. Elon Musk has been the hot topic of the news for a long while now. After his takeover of Twitter, the changes that have been made by him have received a lot of criticism and backlash.

About Elon Musk

As you can see through this news piece, Elon Musk is the key topic of most of news pieces these days. He has been making a lot of changes in Twitter to get the company back up and make it a profitable business. One of the many changes he has made is that he made getting the blue stick a paid feature. People will have to chuck out $8 every month in order to retain that blue tick. For this new policy, Elon Musk received a lot of criticism from users and well-known people like AOC also had an ugly spat with him over this. The new boss of the well-known social media company also fired a lot of employees right after he acquired the company which included the CEO of the company, Parag Agarwal. This decision of his wasn’t taken very favorably by most people.

About Twitter

Twitter is the social media company that is always in the news these days. This popular social media company is going through a lot of changes because of its new boss, Elon Musk. This platform has received a lot of love from users over the years for its uniqueness and the impact it manages to make on people. Elon Musk is trying to do wonders with the company which is why the changes that he is making might not be of liking to everyone. The company was bought by Elon Musk for $44 billion and he intends to make every penny worth it. There was a rumor a while back about Donald Trump coming back to the platform. But Musk cleared the air stating that the banned users wouldn’t be allowed to come back unless they clear a process.