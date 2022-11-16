Elon welcomes Ligma and Johnson, hires new employees

Lately, Twitter has witnessed mass layoffs of its workers, with varieties of changes occurring on the platform. Elon recently welcomed Ligma and Johnson on Wednesday.

The billionaire took to the microblogging site and posted a picture of him posing with two personalities who looked like his employees. “Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!” he wrote as a caption with the picture.

In the next tweet, he said that it is “Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.”

At first, it seemed like Elon had let in two employees that were sacked by him during the process of laying off employees that happened weeks ago after his acquisition.

However, we should not be fooled by Elon’s other moves as this might be just another step to zip the lips of people criticizing his decision after he laid off thousands of employees.

The two people featured in the tweet are the same people who pretended to be recently laid off from the platform in front of the media. Also, this duo pranked several media sources when the public was waiting on Tesla’s decision on whether the CEO will begin cutting staff.

Recently, many images and videos were spread worldwide that pictured two men carrying boxes at the entrance of Twitter’s San Francisco building. They claimed to have been laid off from their post by the Twitter platform.

Billionaire Elon Musk came up with a witty reaction to the whole prankster episode. He tweeted, “Ligma Johnson had it coming.”

The reason behind Musk’s tweet was about one of the pranksters who declared his name was “Rahul Ligma”, a reference to a popular internet meme, and held a copy of ‘Becoming’, a book by Michelle Obama while speaking to journalists. The other said his name was “Daniel Johnson.”

It’s almost a month since Elon acquired Twitter. After becoming the head of the micro-blogging platform he executed the senior most and top executives of Twitter including the former CEO Parag Agrawal. After firing the top executives he also fired almost 7000 employees which include 90% of the Indian staff.

He has done many changes to the platform after becoming the CEO of Twitter. He introduced a new Content Moderation team for content-related features and subscription-based blue ticks including different other verification blue checks for organisations, public figures, and political figures. The plan is yet to start from $8 per month.

The process to create a new Twitter is at high speed as Elon made employees work overtime, even during weekends.